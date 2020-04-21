LineageOS is the most popular custom ROM in existence, boasting official support for dozens of devices. The first Android 10 builds arrived earlier this month, and Lineage has continued to add to the roster of supported phones since then. The last time we covered the LineageOS 17.1, builds for the Nexus 6 and first-gen Pixels had just arrived, and there are even more additions now.

A few more phones have been updated from LineageOS 16 to 17.1, including the Yandex Phone (amber), LeEco Le Max2 (x2), BQ Aquaris X (bardock), Nubia Z17 (nx563j), and BQ Aquaris X Pro (bardockpro). It's wild to see a 2016 budget phone from a company that largely faded out of existence years ago get the latest version of Android, but that's custom ROMs for you.

There are also a handful of completely new devices to LineageOS, like the Galaxy Note 9 (crownlte), Galaxy S9+ (star2lte), Samsung Galaxy S9 (starlte), and Sony Xperia XA2 Plus (voyager). As you might expect, only the Exynos models of Samsung's phones are supported, since almost all Qualcomm variants have locked bootloaders.

Finally, there's one removal: the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (mido) is no longer receiving LineageOS 16.1 updates, as the maintainer doesn't own the phone anymore. If you're interested about how well LineageOS 17.1 works, check out our recent review.