Warner Media/AT&T already has several streaming/TV services under its umbrella, including HBO Go, HBO Now, AT&T TV, Boomerang, and DC Universe. The company has been working for a while on a more complete streaming service with all the offerings of its existing catalog (plus many more additions) — HBO Max — and now the mega-service has a release date.

AT&T revealed today that HBO Max will launch on May 27th, 2020. At launch, a handful of original shows will be available, on top of all the content already available on HBO Go/Now (Westworld, Game of Thrones), Boomerang (Loony Toons, Scooby Doo), and DC Universe (Titans, Doom Patrol).

HBO Max will also include shows from WarnerMedia's other properties, including CNN, TNT, TBS, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, and Rooster Teeth. AT&T has made several high-profile agreements over the past few months to boost the service even further — HBO Max will be the only way to stream Doctor Who, Friends, Sesame Street, and Studio Ghibli films, to name a few.

As previously reported, HBO Max will cost $14.99/month. That's $2 more per month than Netflix's standard plan, and $3 more than Hulu's no-ads plan. Anyone want to share a subscription?