If you've been spending more time at home lately, you may have started to notice gaps in your home charging setup. Whether you're perfecting your sourdough in the kitchen or improvising a new space to work from home, a well-placed wireless charger is a perfect way to ensure you'll always have a full battery. Right now, you can grab a two-pack of Anker's PowerWave wireless charging stands for only $25.49 at Amazon, saving yourself $7.50 off the MSRP.

This two-pack should be especially appealing to those of you out there with Samsung phones because Anker has designed the PowerWave to charge compatible Samsung phones at 10W (if you provide the Quick Charge charger, of course). Devices from other manufacturers will charge at the standard rate of 5W. Dual coils allow for use in either portrait or landscape orientation, and a multi-color LED indicates the stand's current charging status.

Stocking up on wireless chargers is a great way to ensure you always have a charger and a place to sit your phone within reach. Follow the link below to grab a two-pack for yourself.