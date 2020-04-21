There's still a little bit of magic every time you say "OK Google" and all your smart speakers, displays, and Android handsets line up to respond with a cacophony of lights and buzzes. But while that makes for a fun little display, sometimes we wish that all these smart devices weren't so sensitive, and that things like Google Home were better about knowing when you were talking to them in particular. Thankfully, it looks like a new "Hey Google" sensitivity setting is about to arrive, letting users control how responsive they want their devices to be.

Back in early fall, Google announced that it would be adding a way to adjust the hotword threshold for Assistant devices, both to avoid unwanted triggers, but also to allow users to increase sensitivity for better operation in noisy environments. That sounded great, but all we had at the time was Google's word that the feature would arrive "soon."

While this setting still isn't publicly live, XDA's Mishaal Rahman is now able to trigger the feature manually, and shared the first screens we've seen of these controls:

In addition to smart speakers, Rahman notes that the sensitivity slider will also be available for smart displays.

We have yet to receive any reports about how well this new control actually works at getting devices to reject unwanted "OK Google" prompts, but we're hugely curious to try it on all our smart home gear once it finally goes live.