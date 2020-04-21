Since it launched in 2015, Apple Music has always been one of the most widely available music streaming platforms in the world, only rivaled by Deezer. The service started out with more than a hundred countries and added a few throughout the years, but it's now going through its largest expansion: 52 new countries and territories can benefit from it, and new subscribers from those locales get a free six-month trial to test things out thoroughly before committing to a paid subscription.

The additions span the entire globe and include tiny islands and territories like Montserrat, as well as highly populated countries like the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The continent benefiting the most is Africa with 20 new additions.

Here's the full list:

Africa: Algeria Angola Benin Cameroon Chad Côte d’Ivoire Democratic Republic of the Congo Gabon Liberia Libya Madagascar Malawi Mali Mauritania Morocco Mozambique Namibia Republic of the Congo Rwanda Senegal Seychelles Sierra Leone Tanzania Tunisia Zambia

Asia-Pacific: Bhutan Maldives Myanmar

Europe: Bosnia and Herzegovina Croatia Georgia Iceland Kosovo Montenegro North Macedonia Serbia

Latin America and the Caribbean: Bahamas Guyana Jamaica Montserrat St. Lucia St. Vincent and the Grenadines Suriname Turks and Caicos Uruguay

Middle East: Iraq Kuwait Qatar Yemen

Oceania: Solomon Islands Tonga Vanuatu



Thanks to this expansion, Apple Music is now available in 169 locales, 91 more than Google's YouTube Music and 90 more than Spotify. Only Deezer has a small upper hand with its 180+ supported countries and regions.

Apple's service has improved a lot since launch, adding Chromecast and Chromebook compatibility, a web client, dark mode, live lyrics, Google Maps and Android Auto integration, and other useful features. If you're intrigued, the free trial comes in handy.

Along with this expansion, Apple also announced the availability of its App Store, iCloud, Podcasts, and Arcade services in 20 new countries. You can check those out in the press release linked below.