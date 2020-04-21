Since it launched in 2015, Apple Music has always been one of the most widely available music streaming platforms in the world, only rivaled by Deezer. The service started out with more than a hundred countries and added a few throughout the years, but it's now going through its largest expansion: 52 new countries and territories can benefit from it, and new subscribers from those locales get a free six-month trial to test things out thoroughly before committing to a paid subscription.
The additions span the entire globe and include tiny islands and territories like Montserrat, as well as highly populated countries like the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The continent benefiting the most is Africa with 20 new additions.
Here's the full list:
- Africa:
- Algeria
- Angola
- Benin
- Cameroon
- Chad
- Côte d’Ivoire
- Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Gabon
- Liberia
- Libya
- Madagascar
- Malawi
- Mali
- Mauritania
- Morocco
- Mozambique
- Namibia
- Republic of the Congo
- Rwanda
- Senegal
- Seychelles
- Sierra Leone
- Tanzania
- Tunisia
- Zambia
- Asia-Pacific:
- Bhutan
- Maldives
- Myanmar
- Europe:
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Croatia
- Georgia
- Iceland
- Kosovo
- Montenegro
- North Macedonia
- Serbia
- Latin America and the Caribbean:
- Bahamas
- Guyana
- Jamaica
- Montserrat
- St. Lucia
- St. Vincent and the Grenadines
- Suriname
- Turks and Caicos
- Uruguay
- Middle East:
- Iraq
- Kuwait
- Qatar
- Yemen
- Oceania:
- Solomon Islands
- Tonga
- Vanuatu
Thanks to this expansion, Apple Music is now available in 169 locales, 91 more than Google's YouTube Music and 90 more than Spotify. Only Deezer has a small upper hand with its 180+ supported countries and regions.
Apple's service has improved a lot since launch, adding Chromecast and Chromebook compatibility, a web client, dark mode, live lyrics, Google Maps and Android Auto integration, and other useful features. If you're intrigued, the free trial comes in handy.
Along with this expansion, Apple also announced the availability of its App Store, iCloud, Podcasts, and Arcade services in 20 new countries. You can check those out in the press release linked below.
