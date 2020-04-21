Although it still doesn't work yet, settings controlling the long-rumored Ambient Mode for Chromebooks have appeared in the current Chrome OS Canary channel. Controlled by an easily enabled flag, the new options appear in Chrome OS's Personalization menu. At least two different modes are planned: Google Photos and an art gallery.

First spotted by the folks at Chrome Story, the new setting is only live on Chrome OS's current Canary channel release (v83.0.4099.3), so you probably won't find it on your Chromebook. It's also hiding behind a flag (chrome://flags -> Enable Ambient Mode) required for it to work, and that flag was not enabled for us by default.

Options controlling the new Ambient Mode live in Settings -> Personalization -> Ambient mode. From there, you can ostensibly toggle the feature on and off and switch between two different content sources: Google Photos and Art gallery.

If it works anything like the Ambient Modes on Android TV, Chromecasts, Assistant-powered Smart Displays, or supported Android devices, then it will rotate between images in those categories as configured when the device is plugged in but not in use — though that behavior could vary, we don't know yet. Previously, phones and tablets behave a little differently than bigger-screen devices in Ambient Mode, so it will be interesting to see which direction the implementation on Chromebooks goes.