OxygenOS' Open Beta releases are usually very stable, but since they are beta-quality, sometimes there are critical bugs. OnePlus started to roll out Open Beta 12 to the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro a few days ago, but halted the rollout after some people couldn't unlock their phones.

The OxygenOS Open Beta 12 for the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro included a few new features, like alerts for dirt on the camera lens, switching mobile data on phone calls, and the April security patches. You can see the full changelog below, courtesy of XDA Developers.

System Optimized the volume adjustment to improve user experience Added the missing recording icon in call screen Updated Android security patch to 2020.04 Fixed known issues and improved system stability

Phone Added the ringing duration info for missed calls Now you can switch your mobile data on phone calls supported with VoLTE

Camera Added a feature which can now detect dirt on the camera lens, prompting a quick cleanup for better image and video quality.



However, shortly after releasing the beta, OnePlus pulled stopped the rollout. While some device owners didn't encounter any issues with the release, others were no longer able to unlock their phone. There are also reports of higher temperatures while charging, Wi-Fi disconnects, and other issues.

As terrible as it is to lose all local data on your phone, installing beta-quality software does mean there might be massive issues from time to time. If you're on Open Beta 12, there's no official way to downgrade to Beta 11, either — you have to perform a factory reset.