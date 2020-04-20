Ever since expanding away from selling just Pixel phones, virtual carrier Google Fi has always had a Motorola phone in its lineup as a mid-range stablemate. Now, with the Moto G Power and Moto G Stylus becoming available for sale, there's word that Fi will be bringing this pair into its roundhouse as well.

As spotted by 9to5Google, the carrier has published "coming soon" entries for both the G Power and G Stylus. Both phones feature a Snapdragon 665 and triple rear cameras. The $250 Power has a 5,000mAh battery and 64GB of storage while the 128GB Stylus at an MSRP of $300 trades a little bit of battery for... well, a stylus.

These phones will be tuned to work between Fi's partner carriers — Sprint, T-Mobile, and U.S. Cellular.

No due date on this development yet, but Amazon and Walmart will be selling these phones starting tomorrow, April 16.

Google Fi currently has the Moto G7 in its portfolio, but that phone's currently out of stock.