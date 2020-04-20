The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are the latest flagships to hit the market, and even though we generally like them, there are some downsides to both of them. While OP can't do much about hardware characteristics like curved edges or crushed blacks, some things can be fixed in software. As such, the phones have already received an update to Oxygen OS 10.5.4 ahead of sales starting April 29, and now that ROM is also available for download on OP's website.
The changelog is mostly similar to the one for Oxygen OS 10.5.3, which has already rolled out to our review units. Other than the usual system stability improvements and the security patch from March 2020, the 10.5.3 update also brought some more significant changes. There's Live Caption, a feature that detects speech in media and automatically transcribes it for you, and support for double tap to wake the screen. The back gestures have been improved, too. Google Assistant will be accessible via long-pressing the power button, but that has to be enabled in settings. Additionally, there have been optimizations to the camera, which hopefully mitigates some of our issues. A few of us also had problems with the fingerprint reader during the reviews, but there's supposedly a fix in this release.
As for 10.5.4, the most significant change added seems to be network updates, which might make the phones ready for all of the carriers they launch on. Check out the full changelog:
System updates
- Improved system stability
- Improved icon display in status bar
- Improved back gesture experience
- OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z can now be integrated with Dolby Atmos for better sound quality
- Added double-tap feature to wake up lockscreen in ambient display mode or off-screen condition
- Added OnePlus Tips & Support section in Settings. Check out all the new features and answers to common issues here
- Added Live Caption, this will detect speech in media and automatically generate captions [To enable: Settings-System-Accessibility-Live Caption]
- Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.03
- Updated GMS package to 2020.02
Camera updates
- Optimized the camera's shooting experience and improved stability
- Optimized the animation effect and improved interaction experience
- Added video filter feature
Fingerprint Unlock
- Optimized the fingerprint unlock experience when unlocking the device
Phone updates
- Added contact notes info for incoming calls
Network updates
- Optimized network data transmission performance and stability
Voice Assistant updates
- Now you can wake up voice assistant of your choice just by long-pressing the power button [To enable: Settings-Buttons&gestures-Press and hold the power button-Choose the app you want to activate]
Since the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro aren't available in the wild yet, OxygenOS 10.5.4 will probably come to the phones as a day-one update, so nobody will need to download this ROM manually.
