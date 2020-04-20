Kiwi made a name for itself as one of the only browsers that support extensions on Android. The app has also innovated on other parts of the Chromium base by adding a custom implementation of dark mode and by shipping with another take on a bottom bar interface that looks a lot like Google's early attempts at that design. Over the weekend, the developer has decided to make the software open source in order to share these achievements with others interested in building Chromium-based browsers.

The full source code for the browser is already available on Github, and it's using the same three-clause BDS license as Chromium. You can create your own fork right away, but the developer also encourages other people to help with the development. The most exciting element here is the custom code making extension work on Android. Other browser makers can examine it and easily start supporting add-ons in their Chromium-based projects, too. This might even happen sooner rather than later. The developer tells us that "in the past weeks, I worked with other browsers to help them integrate Kiwi functionalities." We could soon see other apps like Microsoft Edge, Brave, or Vivaldi add extension support on Android (though these names are just examples — nothing's confirmed).

Kiwi lets you install our Toolbox extension right on your phone, for example.

It should be noted that Kiwi isn't the first browser to bring Chromium extension support to Android — Yandex has supported them for a long time, and Samsung Internet gives you a small selection on Galaxy phones. You can also use Firefox add-ons on mobile, though the upcoming revamped version is still limited in that regard. Nevertheless, having an open-source Chromium framework to enable extensions on mobile is game-changing, and we might see a lot of third-party browsers take advantage of it in the future.