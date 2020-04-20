Article Contents
Welcome to Monday, everyone. I have a handful of worthwhile titles to share today, including the sales for Bad North, Neverwinter Nights, and Dandara, three mobile games that are definitely worth spending some time with. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 42 temporarily free and 49 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
Free
Apps
- Screen Draw Screenshot Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Screenshot Pro 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Total Media Player Pro $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Camera and Microphone Blocker $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- NT Calculator - Extensive Calculator Pro $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Binary Calculator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Decimal to Fraction Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Fractions Math Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Logarithm Calculator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Matrix Determinant Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Noteify $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- RunGPS Trainer Full $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Temperature Converter Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- MobilCAD 2d Pro $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Top Scanner Pro - Document Scanner $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Hairy Letters $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Defense Zone 2 HD $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Roll Adventure $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Terra Fighter 2 Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Bug School: Learn Kindergarten Skills $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Evertale $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- League of Stickman 2020- Ninja Arena PVP(Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Stack And Bomb $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- 57° North $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Coloring Diorama (Paid) : Color by Number $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Ego Rigo $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Last Day Survival-Zombie Shooting 24H Dark Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Raanaa - The Shaman Girl $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- SlingFighter $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- SLOC - 2D Rubik Cube $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Zombie Avengers:(Dreamsky)Stickman War Z $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Zombie Defence Premium : Tap Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- BattleTime Premium Real Time Strategy Offline Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Devil Twins: VIP+ $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dungeon999 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Modoku: Sudoku $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Speed Math 2018 - Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tap tap cartoonist - Cartoon999 (VIP) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- The Azulox Icon Pack (Dark version) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- UX S9 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Typographical Zooper Theme $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
- Typographical II Zooper Theme $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Sale
Apps
- Computer and IT Quiz (Pro) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- NT Converter - Unit Converter Premium $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- WiFi Analyzer Pro(No Ads) - WiFi Test & WiFi Scan $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Just Money - Expense Manager $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Natural Notes + $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- NFC EMV Card Reader $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Virtual Thermal Printer 2.0 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Multi-Screen Voice Calculator Pro $7.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pedometer - step counter - calorie counter PRO $7.49 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Who is on my WiFi Pro(No Ads) - Network Scanner $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Countdown Calendar $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Filter Calculator (RC, RL, LC, RLC) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- My Dictionary: polyglot $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- My Wallets $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pocket Note Pro - a new type of notebook $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stock Exchange $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Weather Forecasts $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- AngleCam Pro - Camera with pitch & azimuth angles $8.49 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Vape Tools Box [for true Geeks] $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Weather Live $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- MusicLabeLManagerExtra $4.29 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Bad North: Jotunn Edition $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Highway Racer 3D $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- RPG Module Full $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Whispers of a Machine $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Alien Shooter 2 - Reloaded $4.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Bleentoro Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- RPG Ascendants: Power Rising $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Stardash - Remastered $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Stratego® Battle Cards $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- The Last Dream (Full) $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- The Moment : the Temple of Time $2.49 -> $1.29; Sale ends in 4 days
- Charlie the Duck $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dark Quest 2 $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fun Chess Puzzles Pro - Tactics $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Heedless $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Magic Cookies! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Despotism 3k $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mission Ammunition $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Super64Pro (N64 Emulator) $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- WHO IS AWESOME $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Chess Coach Pro $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Retro Lcd White Klwp $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- STOKiE PRO: HD Stock Wallpapers (Ad-Free) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Bliss - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Wallpapers $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Wallpapers & Backgrounds $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
Comments