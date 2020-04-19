OnePlus' new 8 and 8 Pro are official, sporting pretty high-end specs and a similarly higher price than last year's phones. Now that you've had a bit of time to mull it over, are you considering picking one up?

Our regular readers have probably read our reviews for both the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro already. If you haven't, the (very) short version is that the smaller OnePlus 8's loss of features and relatively lower value leave it playing second fiddle to the bigger OnePlus 8 Pro. And while it's more expensive too, its specs and experience do more to make up for it, though it's still not a perfect phone. Inconsistencies with camera results, a curved screen, the sheer size, and the $900 starting price can all be points of contention.

Those are relatively minor blemishes on otherwise great phones, though. OnePlus' hardware is among the fastest out there, and its software is among the best you can get. Both have smooth, high refresh rate displays, fast and reliable in-display fingerprint sensors (unlike some other recent phones), good battery life, and fast charging — though only the 8 Pro has the snazzy new 30W wireless charging.

Pre-order bundles for both phones opened the day after announcement, and they quickly sold out. While we wait for general sales to open on April 29th, if you're in the market for a phone, are you going to buy a OnePlus 8 or 8 Pro?

Are you going to get a OnePlus 8 or 8 Pro? No, I'm not interested in either phone. (64%, 318 Votes)

Maybe, I'm still thinking about it. (14%, 71 Votes)

Yes, I'm waiting to buy a OnePlus 8 Pro. (10%, 49 Votes)

Yes, I already pre-ordered a OnePlus 8 Pro. (6%, 28 Votes)

They're not available in my country. (3%, 17 Votes)

Yes, I'm waiting to buy a OnePlus 8. (3%, 14 Votes)

Yes, I already pre-ordered a OnePlus 8. (1%, 3 Votes) Total Voters: 500