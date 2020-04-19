Welcome to the roundup of the new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today I'm glad to announce the arrival of Dead by Daylight Mobile, a buggy yet fun asymmetrical survival horror game. I also have the latest point and click adventure from Jesse Makkonen, and a collection app that contains 30 flip-phone-era games from Gameloft. So without further ado, here are the more notable Android games released during the week of April 13th, 2020.

Dead by Daylight Mobile

Android Police coverage: Asymmetric survival horror game Dead by Daylight is officially available on Android

Dead by Daylight Mobile has taken its time to arrive on Android, especially since it was supposed to be launched in 2019 initially. While that release never came to pass, this week, the game was finally published on Android, and it's just as buggy as you would expect. Now, that's not to say there is no fun to be had since this is a game that's a buggy mess on all platforms, so really these issues could be considered part of the game's charm, kind of like Bethesda's titles. Of course, Dead by Daylight Mobile has arrived as a free-to-play release, so anyone can jump in for free, though it's still disheartening to see greedy monetization added to what should have been a premium port.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

Heal: Pocket Edition

Android Police coverage: Heal: Pocket Edition is a heartfelt adventure game that delves into the realities of dementia

Heal: Pocket Edition is the latest release from Jesse Makkonen, the developer behind the Distraint point and click adventure series. Heal plays similarly to the dev's previous work, and so you'll walk through hallways in search of clues in order to solve puzzles. What's different about this release is that it's a narrative adventure that doesn't contain much text, and so the story will be relayed through gameplay, which is definitely an interesting way to tell a story that revolves around dementia. Best of all, this is a premium release, so you won't have to worry about any in-app purchases or advertisements ruining your experience.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Gameloft Classics: 20 Years

Android Police coverage: Gameloft just released 30 classic games in a single app to celebrate its 20th anniversary

Gameloft Classics is a celebratory release that offers 30 of Gameloft's flip-phone-era mobile games. While many of the licensed titles, like Ubisoft's games, aren't present, what is there is a solid selection of classic mobile games from the Gameloft library, and they are all free to play. Now, in-app purchases are supposedly included, though I've yet to run into a single IAP, so it would seem the majority of content is free to be explored without spending a dime.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $3.99

AVA - Tarot Card Game

AVA - Tarot Card Game is just that, a card game built around the theme of tarot cards. It will be your job to explore a fairy tale by interacting with tarot cards in order to solve puzzles. As you solve these puzzles, you'll unlock new cards that can then be used to help you solve new puzzles. Now, the game's art is very striking, and the gameplay is fun enough, though it sure would have been nice to see the game in action on the Play Store before spending any money on it. Luckily the developer offers a gameplay trailer on YouTube if you'd like to take a closer look.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

½ Halfway

½ Halfway is the latest puzzle game from the developer behind Cessabit: a Stress Relief Game, a quality puzzler in its own right. Much like Cessabit, Half Halfway is also a stress-free experience, since there are no timers or enemies in this game, and best of all, no IAPs or ads. Your goal is to guide elements of light to their destination, but since this is a quality puzzle game, patient trial and error is the key to success.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Beyond This Side

Beyond This Side is a new release from Crescent Moon Games, and it's a fun little point and click adventure game. The story revolves around a man that's searching for his wife, who has mysteriously disappeared, and so this mystery must be solved. Along your journey, you'll discover that things aren't quite what they seem, and so you'll dive deep into a dark and gritty world in order to uncover the mystery behind your missing wife.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Secret Files 3

Secret Files 3 is another puzzle-based adventure game and the third release in the Secret Files series. Much like the last two titles, solving puzzles is the primary goal of this game, and since this is an older title recently ported to mobile, the graphics have been improved for HD devices. There's easily 8-hours of playtime in this release that spans across eighty detailed locations, which should keep people busy for a good while, so it's a solid pickup this week.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Agricola Revised Edition - Farming & Strategy

Agricola Revised Edition replaces the previous version of Agricola since the license changed hands recently, and so Asmodee Digital is the new owner. Because of this change, former customers will have to purchase the game all over again if they wish to explore the latest digital edition. More or less, this is a solid strategy board game that's themed around agriculture, so if you've yet to play, now's the perfect opportunity to pick it up. Sadly it's a bummer to see those who previously purchased the title get shafted, but at least the game is now in competent hands.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Evolution : Education Edition

Evolution : Education Edition is an early access release of the paid version of Evolution Board Game, a digital board game adaptation. Since the developer chose to copy and paste the description from the free version, you'll have to look at the What's New section on the new Play Store listing to see what this particular version brings to the table. More or less, Evolution : Education Edition is the premium version of the Evolution Board Game for students.

Monetization: $9.99 / contains ads / no IAPs

1978 Skatepark Pinball

1978 Skatepark Pinball is a Qualcomm Game Studios release, and so the game requires a device with a Snapdragon 865 and above. Now, you wouldn't think that a pinball game would require the latest hardware, but if you check out the game's lighting, you'll see why the graphics might be demanding for lesser devices. So if you own a smartphone running a Snapdragon 865, then why not check out 1978 Skatepark Pinball. After all, it's free.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

TITANS : free gems and 8x faster build time

TITANS looks like your standard Clash of Clans clone, but what's interesting about this release is that the dev has purposefully changed the gameplay to match that of a modded pirate release. This means all of the game's resources are free and never run out, and so you can quickly build and grow your base and army with ease. So while there is little new here as far as general gameplay is concerned, it's pretty interesting to see that this dev has beaten the pirates to the punch by freeing up resources for all players.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Bullet Hell Monday Finale

Bullet Hell Monday Finale combines the gameplay from BHM Black with the progression of the original BHM, to create a game that should appease fans of the prior two releases in the series. The controls are swipe-based, just as you would expect, and the gameplay offers content for newbies and the hardcore alike. So whether you're looking for a tough SHMUP, or are simply looking to pass your time with easy content, Bullet Hell Monday Finale has you covered.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $4.99

Vikings II

Vikings II is an early access release from Plug in Digital, and it's a top-down shooter where the goal is to reach, you guessed it, Valhalla. There are tons of enemies to shoot, and of course, many obstacles lay in wait, so you'll have to level up your character often if you want to reach your heavenly goal.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $5.99 a piece

Hang Line2

Hang Line2 is an early access release and the sequel to the first two Hang Line games. Much like the previous titles, you'll work your way up mountainsides by grappling your way from one rock to the next. Of course, I couldn't help but notice that both the URL and What's New section on the Play Store clearly state that this is a geo-testing release, so it may not be around for long.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $19.99

Dungeon Restaurant

Dungeon Restaurant is a weird little foodservice game where you'll serve up the very monsters that live in the game's dungeons. You'll earn needed ingredients by venturing into the game's dungeons, with the ultimate goal of creating your own successful restaurant. As you progress, your customer's tastes will change, and so you'll continually have to search out new ingredients (monsters) to keep your customers happy.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $24.99

Pat the dog

Pat the dog is a children's television series that started its life in Belgium but has since made its way to international channels, so of course, a mobile game has been created to take advantage of the growing fanbase. Generally, this is a shallow game, and it plays just like every other distance-shooting game on the Play Store. Your goal is to fly as far as you can before you hit the ground, and so the game is filled with in-app purchases that make this job a lot easier.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $54.99

Sweet Sins Superstars

Sweet Sins Superstars is an early access release that clearly offers adorable kawaii art. This is a rhythm game, and so timing is the key to success. Mostly you'll spend your time tapping on the screen to the beat of the game's music, and these songs will grow more and more difficult the further you progress. Luckily there's a choice of easy, medium, and hard levels, so no matter your gaming skills, there's content here for you to enjoy.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $54.99

Aura Kingdom 2

Aura Kingdom 2 is the latest free-to-play MMORPG to land on the Play Store, and it's apparently the sequel to the first Aura Kingdom. Basically, this is a generic MMO that offers excellent graphics, horrible monetization, and of course, auto-questing and combat. So really, the game plays more like an idle clicker than a traditional MMO, but I suppose that's expected.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Dino Squad: TPS Dinosaur Shooter

Dino Squad: TPS Dinosaur Shooter comes from the same group behind the very successful mech shooter War Robots, but instead of riding around in a mech, you'll ride on top of a dinosaur. Past that, the two games play very similarly, so you can definitely expect outrageous monetization as well as a lack of support if you ever have issues. So if you plan on spending money on this title, you have been warned that the developer has already amassed a poor reputation with the community thanks to its previous work.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

