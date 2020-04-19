Article Contents
- 1 April 14
- 2 April 10
- 3 April 3
- 4 March 27
- 5 March 20
- 5.1 The Hunt
- 5.2 The Invisible Man
- 5.3 Emma.
- 5.4 Onward
- 5.5 Bloodshot
- 5.6 Rogue Warfare (2): The Hunt
- 5.7 Like a Boss
- 5.8 Ip Man 4: The Finale
- 5.9 Gretel & Hansel
- 5.10 Brahms: The Boy II
- 5.11 Rambo: Last Blood
- 5.12 IT Chapter Two
- 5.13 The Lighthouse
- 5.14 The Wave
- 5.15 Impractical Jokers: The Movie
- 5.16 Bad Boys for Life
- 5.17 Sonic The Hedgehog
- 5.18 Birds Of Prey And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
- 5.19 The Way Back
- 5.20 The Gentlemen
- 5.21 Dolittle
- 5.22 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
- 5.23 Clemency
- 5.24 Just Mercy
- 5.25 1917
- 5.26 Cats
- 5.27 Jumanji: The Next Level
- 5.28 Hooking Up
- 5.29 Uncut Gems
- 5.30 Bombshell
- 5.31 Richard Jewell
- 5.32 The Grudge
- 5.33 Spies in Disguise
- 5.34 Little Women
- 5.35 Black Christmas
- 5.36 Playmobil: The Movie
- 5.37 Frozen II
- 5.38 Ride Like a Girl
- 5.39 Ford v Ferrari
- 5.40 Parasite
- 5.41 Knives Out
- 5.42 A Hidden Life
- 5.43 Charlie's Angels
- 5.44 Queen & Slim
- 5.45 Dark Waters
- 5.46 Jojo Rabbit
- 5.47 Holly Slept Over
- 5.48 21 Bridges
- 5.49 A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- 5.50 Playing With Fire
- 5.51 Terminator: Dark Fate
- 5.52 The Night Clerk
- 5.53 Midway
- 5.54 Doctor Sleep
- 5.55 Buffaloed
- 5.56 The Good Liar
- 5.57 Arctic Dogs
- 6 Upcoming
This story was originally published and last updated .
With movie theaters across the globe shut down, there are a whole host of films dropping for early or straight-to-home release right now from the major studios, but keeping up with what's new can be a real chore. We've organized what we think are the vast majority of those available right now, along with some upcoming releases you can look forward to when they debut... on your couch.
A note about pricing: Before we get to the list, it's important to point out that some of the rental prices for home premieres and early rentals are higher than we're used to seeing for normal rentals. This was done to compensate for the revenue that would have been made from a theatrical release where each attendee pays for a ticket, whereas you may be viewing this rental with any number of people in your home. As with any purchase, it's up to you to decide if you're comfortable with the price, or choose to wait until prices come down.
April 14
Underwater
- Streaming: April 14, 2020 | Theatrical release: January 10, 2020
- Ratings: IMDB | Rotton Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Blumhouse's Fantasy Island
- Streaming: April 14, 2020 | Theatrical release: February 14, 2020
- Ratings: IMDB | Rotton Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
The Rhythm Section
- Streaming: April 14, 2020 | Theatrical release: January 31, 2020
- Ratings: IMDB | Rotton Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
April 10
Trolls World Tour
- Streaming: April 10, 2020
- Ratings: IMDB | Rotton Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Sea Fever
- Streaming: April 10, 2020
- Ratings: IMDB | Rotton Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
We Summon the Darkness
- Streaming: April 10, 2020
- Ratings: IMDB | Rotton Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
April 3
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
- Streaming: April 3, 2020
- Ratings: IMDB | Rotton Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
March 27
Vivarium
- Streaming: March 27, 2020
- Ratings: IMDB | Rotton Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
I Still Believe
- Streaming: March 27, 2020 | Theatrical release: March 13, 2020
- Ratings: IMDB | Rotton Tomatoes
- Amazon |
Microsoft| Google Play | YouTube
March 20
The Hunt
- Streaming: March 20, 2020 | Theatrical release: March 13, 2020
- Ratings: IMDB | Rotton Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
The Invisible Man
- Streaming: March 20, 2020 | Theatrical release: February 28, 2020
- Ratings: IMDB | Rotton Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Emma.
- Streaming: March 20, 2020 | Theatrical release: March 6, 2020
- Ratings: IMDB | Rotton Tomatoes
- Amazon |
Microsoft| Google Play | YouTube
Onward
- Streaming: March 20, 2020 | Theatrical release: March 6, 2020
- Ratings: IMDB | Rotton Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube | Disney+ (April 3rd)
Bloodshot
- Streaming: March 24, 2020 | Theatrical release: March 13, 2020
- Ratings: IMDB | Rotton Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Rogue Warfare (2): The Hunt
- Release Date: March 31, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Like a Boss
- Release Date: January 7, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Ip Man 4: The Finale
- Release Date: December 25, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Gretel & Hansel
- Release Date: January 31, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Brahms: The Boy II
- Release Date: February 21, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Rambo: Last Blood
- Release Date: September 20, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
IT Chapter Two
- Release Date: September 6, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
The Lighthouse
- Release Date: November 1, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
The Wave
- Release Date: January 17, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Impractical Jokers: The Movie
- Release Date: February 21, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Bad Boys for Life
- Release Date: January 17, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Sonic The Hedgehog
- Release Date: February 14, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Birds Of Prey And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
- Release Date: February 7, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
The Way Back
- Release Date: March 6, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
The Gentlemen
- Release Date: January 24, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Dolittle
- Release Date: January 17, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
- Release Date: December 20, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Clemency
- Release Date: December 27, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Just Mercy
- Release Date: January 10, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
1917
- Release Date: January 10, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Cats
- Release Date: December 20, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Jumanji: The Next Level
- Release Date: December 13, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Hooking Up
- Release Date: March 20, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Uncut Gems
- Release Date: December 25, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Bombshell
- Release Date: December 20, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Richard Jewell
- Release Date: December 13, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
The Grudge
- Release Date: January 3, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Spies in Disguise
- Release Date: December 25, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Little Women
- Release Date: December 25, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Black Christmas
- Release Date: December 13, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Playmobil: The Movie
- Release Date: December 6, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Frozen II
- Release Date: November 22, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft | Disney+
- IMDB
Ride Like a Girl
- Release Date: March 13, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Ford v Ferrari
- Release Date: November 15, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Parasite
- Release Date: November 8, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Knives Out
- Release Date: November 27, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
A Hidden Life
- Release Date: January 17, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Charlie's Angels
- Release Date: November 15, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Queen & Slim
- Release Date: November 27, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Dark Waters
- Release Date: December 6, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Jojo Rabbit
- Release Date: November 8, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Holly Slept Over
- Release Date: March 3, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
21 Bridges
- Release Date: November 22, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Release Date: November 22, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Playing With Fire
- Release Date: November 8, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Terminator: Dark Fate
- Release Date: November 1, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
The Night Clerk
- Release Date: February 21, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Midway
- Release Date: November 8, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Doctor Sleep
- Release Date: November 8, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Buffaloed
- Release Date: February 14, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
The Good Liar
- Release Date: November 15, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Arctic Dogs
- Release Date: November 1, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Upcoming
Here are some of the movies that are scheduled to come out soon. Links are added when possible, but many services won't have pages for these services until they go live.
True History of the Kelly Gang
- Streaming: April 24, 2020 | Theatrical release: April 24, 2020
- Ratings: IMDB | Rotton Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
The Photograph
- Streaming: April 24, 2020 | Theatrical release: February 14, 2020
- Ratings: IMDB | Rotton Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
For as long as theaters remain closed, movie studios will continue to release more home premieres. We'll keep this list updated frequently, so keep coming back to see what's new.
Image credit: Mc Jefferson Agloro
