With movie theaters across the globe shut down, there are a whole host of films dropping for early or straight-to-home release right now from the major studios, but keeping up with what's new can be a real chore. We've organized what we think are the vast majority of those available right now, along with some upcoming releases you can look forward to when they debut... on your couch.

A note about pricing: Before we get to the list, it's important to point out that some of the rental prices for home premieres and early rentals are higher than we're used to seeing for normal rentals. This was done to compensate for the revenue that would have been made from a theatrical release where each attendee pays for a ticket, whereas you may be viewing this rental with any number of people in your home. As with any purchase, it's up to you to decide if you're comfortable with the price, or choose to wait until prices come down.

The list is in the midst of a reorganization. You'll find the latest movies are added at the top so you can quickly find the newest selection to watch at home. Listings now also include embedded previews, and links to watch movies on YouTube and check ratings on Rotton Tomatoes. The list is in the midst of a reorganization. You'll find the latest movies are added at the top so you can quickly find the newest selection to watch at home. Listings now also include embedded previews, and links to watch movies on YouTube and check ratings on Rotton Tomatoes.

April 14

Underwater

Blumhouse's Fantasy Island

The Rhythm Section

April 10

Trolls World Tour

Sea Fever

We Summon the Darkness

April 3

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

March 27

Vivarium

I Still Believe

March 20

The Hunt

The Invisible Man

Emma.

Onward

Bloodshot

Rogue Warfare (2): The Hunt

Like a Boss

Ip Man 4: The Finale

Gretel & Hansel

Brahms: The Boy II

Rambo: Last Blood

IT Chapter Two

The Lighthouse

The Wave

Impractical Jokers: The Movie

Bad Boys for Life

Sonic The Hedgehog

Birds Of Prey And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

The Way Back

The Gentlemen

Dolittle

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Clemency

Just Mercy

1917

Cats

Jumanji: The Next Level

Hooking Up

Uncut Gems

Bombshell

Richard Jewell

The Grudge

Spies in Disguise

Little Women

Black Christmas

Playmobil: The Movie

Frozen II

Ride Like a Girl

Ford v Ferrari

Parasite

Knives Out

A Hidden Life

Charlie's Angels

Queen & Slim

Dark Waters

Jojo Rabbit

Holly Slept Over

21 Bridges

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Playing With Fire

Terminator: Dark Fate

The Night Clerk

Midway

Doctor Sleep

Buffaloed

The Good Liar

Arctic Dogs

Upcoming

Here are some of the movies that are scheduled to come out soon. Links are added when possible, but many services won't have pages for these services until they go live.

True History of the Kelly Gang

Streaming: April 24, 2020 | Theatrical release: April 24, 2020

Ratings: IMDB | Rotton Tomatoes

Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube

The Photograph

Streaming: April 24, 2020 | Theatrical release: February 14, 2020

Ratings: IMDB | Rotton Tomatoes

Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube

For as long as theaters remain closed, movie studios will continue to release more home premieres. We'll keep this list updated frequently, so keep coming back to see what's new.

Image credit: Mc Jefferson Agloro