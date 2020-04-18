Article Contents
Technology has revolutionized so many different aspects of daily life, from banking, to business, and even cleaning your house. If you're still vacuuming with a heavy, cord-laden monstrosity from the aughts, your home may not be as clean as you think. Your home deserves a premium smart vacuum with the intelligence and power to leave no dirt behind — what it needs is Roborock.
Who is Roborock?
Beijing Roborock Technology Co., Ltd., more commonly known as Roborock, was founded by CEO Richard Chang in 2014 as a part of Xiaomi ecological chain. Richard was working in the US just when the robot vacuum scene was starting to take off. Interested, Richard purchased a robotic vacuum, and another, and another. After investing in 20 different models, none of them satisfied his needs as a consumer or an entrepreneur. He knew he could do better, so Roborock was born.
The company's team is derived from some of the most prominent brands in the technology industry, including Microsoft, DJI, Foxconn, Huawei, and Baidu. Led by in-house engineers, designers, scientists, and manufacturing experts, Roborock launched their first product in 2016, the Mi Home Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, which has since become the bestselling robotic cleaner in China. Today, Roborock sells a range of robotic vacuums and cordless cleaning solutions to customers all over the globe.
Crafted without compromise
Manufacturing premium products is only a fraction of this brand's story. Roborock is driven by an unwavering set of values that guide their day-to-day operations. For instance, they promise that each vacuum they craft is designed without gimmicks or comprises that could hinder functionality.
Dedication to customer satisfaction
When it comes to those customers, the vast majority of them love their Roborock vacuums. In fact, Roborock's range of products boast an average 4.4/5-star rating from more than 6,000 reviews on Amazon. While each owner praises their Roborock vacuum in different ways, most agree that the products' superior suction, exquisite mopping capabilities, and intelligent Lidar mapping technology make the company's range of robotic vacuums a must-buy.
Meet the Roborock H6 cordless stick vacuum
If you're not sure about setting a robotic vacuum loose in your home, or if you'd prefer to add a more conventional-style vacuum to your current setup, Roborock has you covered here, too. The Roborock H6 is the first cordless stick vacuum in the world to use a Lithium-Ion Polymer battery. It features a powerful 420 W brushless motor, up to 150AW of deep-cleaning suction, and a 0.3 micron 5-stage air filtration system, all packed into a 3-pound design.
The Roborock H6 comes with a range of attachments to help get the job done. Most notable is its carbon fibre anti-static carpet brush that can spin at just under 4,000 RPM, giving your carpet the deep clean it deserves, as well as the 1,100 RPM soft floor brush that gently lifts dirt from hardwood floors. In the box, you will also find a flex tube, crevice tool, motorized mini brush, and dusting brush to conquer dirt wherever it may roam within your house.
The Roborock H6's lightweight chassis and portable design make it simple to use, whether you're picking up dirt from a rug, cleaning out those hard-to-reach crevasses in your closet, or lifting it above your head to sweep the ceiling.
The Roborock H6 cordless stick vacuum is expected to be available in the US in early May. To learn more about this new product, check out the official webpage here.
Special offer on the Roborock S5 Max
Now is also a fantastic time to pick up one of the newest members of the Roborock robotic vacuum lineup. The S5 Max features seamless automated mopping capabilities for your hardwood, tile, and stone floors, plus virtual no-mop zones keep the vacuum away from carpeted surfaces. Equipped with a massive 290ml water tank, the S5 Max can clean a 700sqft apartment more than 3 times or a 2,600sqft home in one sweep.
Best of all, right now you can save $50 on a Roborock S5 Max all throughout the month of April when you order from Walmart.
To check out Roborock's full lineup of robotic vacuums, head on over to their product page here.
