Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous two weeks or so. Today I have a new video streaming service app and two useful releases from Plex, not to mention a handful of other useful titles. So without further ado, here are all of the notable Android apps released in the last two weeks.

Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them here.

Apps

Quibi: Watch New Episodes Daily

Android Police coverage: Smartphone-optimized streaming service Quibi launches today

Quibi is the latest video streaming app to land on Android, and it's a service that boasts smartphone-optimized video. What this means is that all of the videos within the app can be viewed in landscape or portrait. On top of this, these videos are all less than ten minutes long, which makes for easy digestion when strapped for time. Of course, there is the hurdle of people not wanting to sign up for yet another streaming service, so I have to wonder how much success the Quibi team will find without the long-form content typically expected of competing services.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $4.99 - $7.99

Plexamp

Android Police coverage: Plex launches its standalone music player and server management apps on Android

The hint is in the name. Plexamp is a music app that can connect to your Plex Media Server, though you will need Plex Pass to use this app. More or less, this is pleasant looking music streaming app that works with the audio files stored on your Plex Server, and so far, user reviews appear pleased with this release, which is a good sign Plex has a worthwhile music player on its hands.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Plex Dash

Android Police coverage: Plex launches its standalone music player and server management apps on Android

Plex Dash is the second release from the company this week, and it's a tool that should be useful for anyone running their own Plex Server, and much like the above listing, a Plex Pass is required to use this app. Basically, if you'd like to monitor your Plex streams as they are streaming, whether for fun or for troubleshooting, then Plex Dash is indeed the app for you.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Screen On - Keep Screen awake - Keep Screen ON

Screen On is an app that can, you guessed it, keep your screen on. So say you'd like to leave your screen on when reading a news app or playing a game, you can use this release to set your own custom lighting settings for individual apps. While I know many titles offer a similar option in their own settings, such as comic readers, it's still a lot easier to set up profiles for all of your apps inside of a single title.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

WOW Volume Manager - App volume control

WOW Volume Manager comes from the developer behind the Screen On app listed above, and this time around, you can expect a release designed to customize your volume settings. Just like any other app of this nature, you can customize your volume on an app by app basis, and you can even set up a custom default volume level for the rest of your apps, which I'm sure should come in handy for all of you power users out there.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

WHO Info

Earlier this week, the World Health Organization released a coronavirus app that was quickly delisted from the Play Store. Then a few days later, this WHO Info app popped up, and it appears to offer the latest news, events, features and breaking updates on outbreaks. Of course, you could always dig up this info from a bunch of other sources, but having an app that compiles everything in one place could come in handy.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Root Activity Launcher

Root Activity Launcher is an early access release that offers root access for your activity launcher well beyond similar apps. This means you can start unexported activities as well as activities with permission requirements. You can also start services through this app. Heck, there's even a built-in filter that will allow you to search through states, such as enabled/disabled or exported/unexported.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Zenkit To Do

Zenkit To Do is just that, a new todo app for Android. As you can see, it offers a minimal design that's easy to read, and you can share all of your todos with your friends, family, and business partners. Oh, and if you're looking to switch away from Wunderlist, there is an import option within Zenkit To Do that should allow you to seamlessly pick up where you left off.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Piwag - Improved Search Engine for the Play Store

Over the years, I've noticed that many people hate how the Play Store handles discovery, and despite these constant complaints, Google has done little to improve the situation, most likely because there's more money be made by shoving F2P apps and games into every inch of the store. This is why I'm happy to see the arrival of Piwag, a search engine for the Play Store that should ideally make discovery easier. So if you're sick of Google's self-serving ineptitude in this area, why not give Piwag a try.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Mullvad VPN: privacy is a universal right

Mullvad VPN is a free and open-source commercial virtual private network service based in Sweden, and the company just released a VPN Android app this week. Creating an account does not require any personal information, and the service supposedly does not keep any activity logs. So while Mullvad VPN is the latest VPN app to land on the Play Store, awash in a sea of similar apps, I suppose choosing a service that's open source is a better move than choosing a VPN randomly.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Marcus - Savings & Loans

Marcus - Savings & Loans is a new app from Goldman Sachs, and apparently, it ties into the company's Marcus by Goldman Sachs personal loans. So if you've taken out a Marcus by Goldman Sachs personal loan, then you can use this app to check your balance, schedule and track deposits, or even create recurring transfers. Best of all, fingerprint logins are supported.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Smash: File transfer

Smash: File transfer is a simple tool designed to transfer files from your Android device with ease. Sadly user reviews paint a different picture, mentioning issues with uploading, zip files, and constant errors. While new releases tend to struggle before they find their footing, I suppose it's a hard sell to get people interested in an app when that app doesn't work very well. At the very least, this is a completely free release, so hopefully, it improves soon.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Brave Browser (Beta)

The Brave Browser has offered a mobile version since 2016, and this week a beta version has popped up on the Play Store for those that would like to test upcoming features. This way, interested parties can send feedback to the devs before new features are pushed to the stable release. So while I wouldn't recommend this version for daily use, if you enjoy troubleshooting or digging for bugs, then Brave Browser has you covered.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

CyberLink PowerPlayer

CyberLink PowerPlayer is a media player from CyberLink that supports local media center networks, the ability to cast to any screen, and an easy way to watch your favorite videos on the go. Essentially CyberLink is claiming that this is an all-in-one media player, and while there are already many similar options currently available on the Play Store, I suppose another hat in the ring should keep the competition on its toes.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Ultra Volume: Custom Slider control & themes

Okay, it's clear that volume apps are a dime a dozen anymore, but did you know that theming your volume control is a current trend everyone and their mother is copying? In comes Ultra Volume, the latest app to offer a volume slider replacement as well as a quick and easy way to theme these sliders.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

Edge Block: Prevent accidental touches

For all of you Android users out there that hate accidental touches when using a phone with curved edges, Edge Block is the answer to all of your problems. Sure, it won't change the fact that devices with curved screens feel like you're holding a slippery bar of soap, but it will help alleviate any issues with accidental touches on the curved edges of your device.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $3.49 a piece

Bundled Notes - lists, writing, to-do, reminders.

Bundled Notes is a new to-do app that offers robust organization. The theme is slick, and there are a plethora of options already available. So while you can easily sync all of your notes, the lack of web app integration means you'll have to grab your phone every time you want to edit your notes. Luckily a website companion should be launched soon, which will definitely round out this release.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $1.89 - $17.99

Lyf - You're not alone

Lyf is a social media app designed around anonymity, and so users can share personal stories without judgment, which should ideally help users work through their issues. The app offers an ad-free experience, though in-app purchases are included for those times you wish to speak with a trained psychologist about your problems or goals.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $4.99 - $49.99

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

Weather - By Xiaomi

Weather - By Xiaomi is a manufacturer release for a weather app. Primarily manufacturers upload their apps to the Play Store so that they will no longer have to rely on carriers to push out updates. As we all know, carriers are extremely slow when it comes to OTA updates, and so with the launch of Weather - By Xiaomi on the Play Store, Xiaomi users can finally keep their weather app up to date with ease.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

VeoSens

VeoSens comes from Samsung, and it's a health app that ties into accompanying apps on phones and watches to ultimately supply the user with a health score. Through your everyday use of your watch and phone, this app will tell you how healthy you are, because as we all know, lifestyle smartphone apps that copy other lifestyle smartphone apps for the sole purpose of tying someone into a manufacturer's ecosystem should be listened to at all times. So far, the only user review states that they can't even connect this app to their watch, so this release may not be ready for prime time just yet.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Know A Worthy New App? Let Us Know!

If you have an application in mind for the next issue of the roundup, feel free to send us an email and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

the app's launch date has to be no longer than 2 weeks ago

it has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: [email protected].

1 sponsored placement per week is available (your app would be featured at the top and marked as sponsored) - please contact us for details.