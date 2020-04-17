Another new flagship phone has been released (well, two), which means it's time for another video from JerryRigEverything where he tries to scratch and bend the device. This time around, Zack did his best to mangle the OnePlus 8 Pro, but the device held up fairly well to the abuse.

The OnePlus 8 Pro seemed to fair about as well as most recent flagship phones — a glass and aluminum sandwich generally results in a solid build, albeit one prone to scratches. Both the front and back of the phone could be scratched at a Level 6 on Moh's scale of mineral hardness, so keeping loose change in the same pocket as your phone still isn't a good idea.

The classic bend test didn't seem to affect the OnePlus 8 Pro very much, as the device more or less held its shape for the entirety of the video. The only lasting damage to the phone was the small spot of dead pixels, where a lighter was held to the screen for several seconds.