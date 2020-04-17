This new stay-at-home lifestyle during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has left people with an altered work routine and plenty of time to kill. To help cope with the situation, some companies are extending free services to both those working from home and those binging shows all day long. Netflix has now joined the growing list, as it has made some of its popular documentaries available for free.

Netflix has uploaded a handful of its documentary series, shorts, and feature films to its YouTube channel for anyone to access them without paying a dime. These videos are usually available only to paid Netflix subscribers. The list includes the popular wildlife series Our Planet, narrated by David Attenborough, as well as 13th, Knock Down the House, and Vox's Explained, among others. You’ll also get access to some additional resource material, either as PDF files or through websites, for a better understanding of the subject matter.

While English subtitles are already live, Netflix will add about a dozen more languages in the coming week. Additionally, the company also plans to host Q&A sessions with creators to give the students a more in-depth insight into what went behind the making of these shows and films. You can watch the entire free selection here.