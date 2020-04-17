Just as countless companies have rushed to fill the market with affordable wireless earbuds in the last few years, high-end audio brands have also decided to ditch the wires altogether. Master & Dynamic, best known for its premium headphones and speakers, first introduced the outstanding MW07 Bluetooth earbuds in 2018, and, right now, you can grab a pair from Amazon for as little as $124.99 — saving up to half off the original MSRP.

When we reviewed the MW07 earbuds, we were thoroughly impressed by their unrivaled audio quality, stable wireless connection with effectively no latency when watching videos, and a USB-C equipped carrying case that can charge the earbuds to 40% in only 15 minutes. That fast charging will come in handy as our one issue with the hardware was the relatively limited 3-3.5 hours of battery life during mixed-use. Of course, we also weren't fans of the $300 MSRP. Thankfully, today's deal brings these earbuds down to a more palatable level for most buyers.

To save big on a pair of these high-end earbuds, simply follow the link below. The size of the discount will vary somewhat depending on your choice of color, but all in-stock finishes other than 'Cherry Blossom' are currently on sale.