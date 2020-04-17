It's been a busy week in smartphone-dom with OnePlus and Apple pulling out new releases. Add to this havoc the Galaxy S10 redux that Samsung announced at CES this year and we've got a party going on: the Galaxy S10 Lite finally comes on sale today starting at $650.

As a refresher, the S10 Lite is a larger version of the regular Galaxy S10, but with a few spec compromises. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 is carried over into this new device, but storage is locked at 128GB with options for 6GB or 8GB of RAM. The 6.7" AMOLED display also takes a step down from 1440p to 1080p. The triple rear cameras have been modified — a 48MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, and 5MP macro — but how much the differences matter will depend on the person. The phone will run with One UI 2.1 on top of Android 10 and come out of the box with a software update to bring the S20's Single Take, Pro Video, and Night Hyperlapse features.

If you buy an unlocked S10 Lite from Samsung.com, you can get up to $250 off with a trade-in — eligible devices include the Galaxy S7, S8/Note8, and S9/Note9 series, any iPhone from the 6S to the latest 11 series, and the Pixel 3, 3a, and 4 lineups. At Amazon, you'll get a free pair of Galaxy Buds (not the newer Buds+, just the $129 Buds) while Best Buy will get you $200 off if you activate the phone with a carrier.

The S10 Lite comes online the same day Apple opens up pre-orders for the new $399 iPhone SE and at a price point just under the OnePlus 8. As always, though, the devil's in the details.