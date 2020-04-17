Article Contents
Welcome to Friday, everyone. Things appear to be finally evening out, and so our sales list has finally returned to normal size. Luckily I still have some great sales to share today. So if you're looking for a quality turn-based RPG, Battle Chasers: Nightwar is a great pickup, and if you prefer arcade shooters, Aces of the Luftwaffe - Squadron: Extended Edition is an awesome choice. Of course, I would be remiss if I didn't mention that the point and click adventure game Machinarium is also on sale today. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 27 temporarily free and 40 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- Shot and Duel Timer Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Todo Reminder Pro + Widget $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Knot Video Guide FULL $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Life Quotes and Sayings $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- foobar2000 controller PRO $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
- Time Timer Visual Productivity $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Defense Zone HD $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Cat town (Tap RPG) - Premium $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Merge Monster VIP - Idle Puzzle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Shuriken Jump $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Heroes Legend - Epic Fantasy RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pocket World VIP: Island of Adventure $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- [VIP] Cash Knight - Finding my manager (Idle RPG) $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cats King Premium - Battle Dog Wars: RPG Summoner $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Defense of Egypt TD Premium $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hitman GO $5.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stickman Legends: Shadow War Offline Fighting Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- ABC glooton - Alphabet Game for Children $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Connect - colorful casual game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Demon Warrior Premium - Stickman Shadow Action RPG $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Paranormal Territory $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Timing Hero PV: Retro Fighting Action RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Droid 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Reev Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Star Clock Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- 3D Parallax Live Wallpaper Pro - 4K Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Comb S10 Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Sale
Apps
- The Art of War - PRO (No Ads) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- WiFi Router Master Pro(No Ads) - WiFi Analyzer $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- WiFi Signal Strength Meter Pro(No Ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cryptomator $8.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- SSH Server $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- CHAMBER $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic $6.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar $9.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Greenskin Invasion $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Aces of the Luftwaffe - Squadron: Extended Edition $7.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Aftermath XHD $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Denki Blocks! Deluxe $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Denki Blocks! Deluxe (Tablet) $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Forget-Me-Not $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Ground Effect Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Ground Effect Pro XHD $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hard Lines $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kathy Rain $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kings Hero 2: Turn Based RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kiwanuka $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Juggle! $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Juggle! XHD $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Magnetic Shaving Derby $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mister Kung-Fu $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mixt $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Perplexed - Math Puzzle Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- SpellKeeper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Spirit HD $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Spirit XHD $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Super Soccer Champs $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Super Soccer Champs 2020 $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tennis Champs Returns $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- TileStorm $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- TileStorm: Eggbot's Irish Adventure $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- TileStorm: Eggbot's Polar Adventure $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Whispers of a Machine $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Death Worm™ $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Machinarium $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Athena Dark Icon Pack - Dark Squircle Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Flora : Material Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
