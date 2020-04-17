Welcome to Friday, everyone. Things appear to be finally evening out, and so our sales list has finally returned to normal size. Luckily I still have some great sales to share today. So if you're looking for a quality turn-based RPG, Battle Chasers: Nightwar is a great pickup, and if you prefer arcade shooters, Aces of the Luftwaffe - Squadron: Extended Edition is an awesome choice. Of course, I would be remiss if I didn't mention that the point and click adventure game Machinarium is also on sale today. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 27 temporarily free and 40 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. Shot and Duel Timer Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. Todo Reminder Pro + Widget $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Knot Video Guide FULL $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Life Quotes and Sayings $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. foobar2000 controller PRO $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
  6. Time Timer Visual Productivity $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?

Games

  1. Defense Zone HD $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
  2. Cat town (Tap RPG) - Premium $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Merge Monster VIP - Idle Puzzle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Shuriken Jump $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Heroes Legend - Epic Fantasy RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Pocket World VIP: Island of Adventure $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. [VIP] Cash Knight - Finding my manager (Idle RPG) $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Cats King Premium - Battle Dog Wars: RPG Summoner $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Defense of Egypt TD Premium $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Hitman GO $5.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Stickman Legends: Shadow War Offline Fighting Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. ABC glooton - Alphabet Game for Children $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. Connect - colorful casual game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. Demon Warrior Premium - Stickman Shadow Action RPG $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. Paranormal Territory $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. Timing Hero PV: Retro Fighting Action RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Droid 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Reev Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Star Clock Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. 3D Parallax Live Wallpaper Pro - 4K Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Comb S10 Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days

Sale

Apps

  1. The Art of War - PRO (No Ads) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. WiFi Router Master Pro(No Ads) - WiFi Analyzer $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. WiFi Signal Strength Meter Pro(No Ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Cryptomator $8.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. SSH Server $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

  1. CHAMBER $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 8 hours
  2. Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic $6.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Battle Chasers: Nightwar $9.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Greenskin Invasion $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Aces of the Luftwaffe - Squadron: Extended Edition $7.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Aftermath XHD $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Denki Blocks! Deluxe $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Denki Blocks! Deluxe (Tablet) $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Forget-Me-Not $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Ground Effect Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Ground Effect Pro XHD $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Hard Lines $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Kathy Rain $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Kings Hero 2: Turn Based RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Kiwanuka $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Juggle! $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Juggle! XHD $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Magnetic Shaving Derby $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. Mister Kung-Fu $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. Mixt $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  21. Perplexed - Math Puzzle Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  22. SpellKeeper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  23. Spirit HD $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  24. Spirit XHD $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  25. Super Soccer Champs $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  26. Super Soccer Champs 2020 $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  27. Tennis Champs Returns $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  28. TileStorm $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  29. TileStorm: Eggbot's Irish Adventure $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  30. TileStorm: Eggbot's Polar Adventure $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  31. Whispers of a Machine $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  32. Death Worm™ $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  33. Machinarium $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Athena Dark Icon Pack - Dark Squircle Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Flora : Material Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days