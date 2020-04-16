Google has been working on call recording in its Phone app for some time now — we've first seen some evidence back in January, followed by some screenshots and videos of the feature in action. It seems like the company is getting ready to roll it out to the public as first people in India share that they have access to it, which was first reported by XDA Developers.

In a post to Nokia's forums, a Nokia 7 Plus owner shared screenshots of the call recording button appearing during a call as well as the interface in the recent calls section of the app. Some people initially suspected the change showed up because the person was using a US VPN, but other members chimed in to confirm that they've received access to call recordings without using a virtual network. Due to the "Change SIM" button native to dual-SIM phones, the record button is pushed to a second page during the call, so it's possible the feature has already rolled out to some people who haven't noticed it yet. In the long term, it should become available on all Google Pixel phones, Android One handsets, and on devices that run near-stock Android where call recordings are legal.

There's currently no way to force call recordings to show up in the app, so you'll just have to wait until it rolls out to your handset. It might still help to use the latest beta of the app, so be sure to check for updates on the Play Store or over at APK Mirror. In the future, the Phone app might even come to more devices, giving even more people the ability to record their calls.