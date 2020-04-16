Google, like many tech giants, gives non-profit companies access to some of its products at a discount, or even for free. To help alleviate the global impact of the coronavirus, it's expanding the number of companies (and, therefore, nonprofits) it serves with some of those programs, and it's also providing them with discounts to its business and enterprise-level G Suite services.

Google already offers nonprofits its G Suite for Nonprofits entirely for free, but for organizations that need more storage, content search, integrated backups, or more security options, they can now upgrade to the bigger plans at a discounted rate. G Suite Business for Nonprofits is now just $4 (down from $12), and G Suite Enterprise for Nonprofits is $8 (down from $25). All editions of G Suite also get advanced features from Google Meet until the end of September, to help make remote working a bit easier during the pandemic.

Google for Nonprofits will also be available going forward in Portugal, Greece, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Peru.

Some non-profits may also qualify for Google's Ad Grants program, which offers up to $10,000 in test-based Search adds for free.