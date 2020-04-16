Google is giving Google Play on Android TV new categories for app discovery, starting with a "stay mindful & fit" group that includes things like the Peleton app and Gymondo. That should make it easier to find a way to exercise at home during the lockdown.

This is just the first of several new categories Google says it's planning to add to Google Play for Android TV, but we don't know what the others are just yet. The new "stay mindful & fit" category, as its name suggests, seems to focus generally on fitness.

The change is rolling out for folks in the US starting this week. (I should note, it's already present on my Android TV device). And if nothing in this new section floats your workout boat, you can always just ask the Assistant to show you workout videos on YouTube.