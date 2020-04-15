Yummly has been, and continues to be, my favorite cookbook and recipe manager app. I love browsing the app for suggestions and ideas, but I also like digging into different ways to prepare a certain dish then combine them all for my own version. Until now, my two biggest complaints were the inability to make personal notes or recipes, as well as the lack of an option to search by ingredients. The second issue has become moot as the app just added a proper pantry manager and search filter.
The pantry sits next to the Shopping tab in the app. To populate it, Yummly offers three different methods: choosing from some of the suggestion chips on top, typing the name of the ingredient, or activating the camera to scan your pantry.
In my brief tests so far, the camera feature works really well. It managed to recognize generic items like sugar, oats, and a milk carton, but also branded items like a Coffee Mate creamer or digestive biscuits. The nice part is you can pan across the whole pantry and it'll add items as it spots them, there's no need to take individual snaps or stop between ingredients. Once you're done, you can click the 'x' to remove the items that were mistakenly scanned and add the others.
In the virtual pantry, ingredients get categorized by type, like produce, meats, condiments, baking, etc... Some items like fresh meat and chicken will get an expiry date assigned to them right away, but others will require you enter it manually. You can swipe from right to left on any item to delete it, add it to your shopping list, or edit it. That includes both changing its expiry date or moving it to a different category. Yummly should warn you when an ingredient is about to or has expired.
When you're done adding items, you can tap the "Find pantry-ready recipes" to search Yummly for dishes, desserts, and beverages that you can make from what you currently have, no shopping necessary. The "Pantry-ready" filter is also available for all searches in the app, so you can quickly find that tailored banana cake recipe, instead of dreamily staring at the ones that require more elaborate ingredients.
The app's update is already available on the Play Store but you can also grab it from APK Mirror if it hasn't rolled out to you yet. It includes a few other minor changes, like collection sorting by recently added or title.
WHAT'S NEW
Spring brings Virtual Pantry pre-release to your Android device. In this update: Start tracking the ingredients of your pantry using Yummly’s new Virtual Pantry tool to help you find recipes using ingredients you already have, get notified of expiring ingredients, and plan & shop smarter. This update also contains collection sorting, bug fixes, design optimizations, and performance updates.
