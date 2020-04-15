YouTube Music is replacing its "Hotlist" tab with a new "Explore" tab in its Android and iOS apps starting today. The new tab will offer a curated musical discovery "experience" with two subsections: New releases and moods & genres.

The names are pretty descriptive, but the two new sections in the new Explore tab will recommend new music releases and offer a sort of decision tree for tracking down easy pre-made playlists. The former will be based at least partly on your listening history, and it's likely pretty similar to the updated new releases section that rolled out earlier this year.

Sorry, these are the only screenshots we have.

Outside these promotional images, we don't know what it will look like just yet. So far, the new feature hasn't rolled out to any of our devices here at Android Police, but we're told it will start rolling out today and continue rolling out over the coming weeks.

If you're antsy to check out the changes, make sure you're up to date with the latest version over on the Play Store. This might not be enough to sway Google Play Music waiting to make the switch — who will likely just keep waiting until their uploaded music libraries can transfer over — but if you'd like to try, we some commentary on what the transition is like.