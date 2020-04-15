This story was originally published and last updated

Over forty recent phones and tablets have been officially added to Netflix's list of HD-compatible devices, with six new chipsets also making the cut, and 15 more devices picking up named HDR10 support. Although Netflix is usually a bit slow to update its compatibility lists, and several of those included likely had the named support for some time, now it's officially official-er.

The new additions to the HD-compatible list are just below.

Tablets

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A with S Pen
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Phones

  • Oppo Reno3 (CPH2043)
  • Oppo Reno3 Pro (CPH2035, CPH2036, CPH2037)
  • Samsung Galaxy A9
  • Samsung Galaxy A10e
  • Samsung Galaxy A30s
  • Samsung Galaxy A50s
  • Samsung Galaxy A51
  • Samsung Galaxy A60
  • Samsung Galaxy A70
  • Samsung Galaxy A70s
  • Samsung Galaxy A71
  • Samsung Galaxy A80
  • Samsung Galaxy M10s
  • Samsung Galaxy M21
  • Samsung Galaxy M30s
  • Samsung Galaxy M31
  • Samsung Galaxy M40
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
  • Samsung Galaxy S20
  • Samsung Galaxy S20+
  • Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
  • Samsung Galaxy XCover 4s
  • Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
  • Sony Xperia 1 II
  • Sony Xperia 5
  • Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact
  • Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact
  • Xiaomi Mi 10
  • Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G
  • Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
  • Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Chipsets

  • MediaTek MT6768
  • MediaTek MT6769
  • MediaTek MT6779
  • MediaTek MT6785
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • Samsung Exynos 980

HDR10-compatible devices have been updated to include those below:

HDR10

  • Samsung Galaxy Fold
  • Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
  • Samsung Galaxy S20
  • Samsung Galaxy S20+
  • Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
  • Sony Xperia 1 II
  • TCL 10 Pro
  • Xiaomi Mi 10
  • Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G
  • Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
  • Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Note that Netflix has updated this list to include some upcoming devices, like the TCL 10 Pro and Xperia 1 II, that you can't snag just yet, as well as the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. However, some older devices on the list above, like the Note 10+, almost assuredly already had the stated support through Netflix. Historically, it can take the company a bit to update its site to include everything.

We've updated this article with ten new devices supporting HD streaming and two new HDR devices — they're all from Oppo, Sony, and Xiaomi. The entries are highlighted in bold.