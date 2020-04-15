This story was originally published and last updated .
Over forty recent phones and tablets have been officially added to Netflix's list of HD-compatible devices, with six new chipsets also making the cut, and 15 more devices picking up named HDR10 support. Although Netflix is usually a bit slow to update its compatibility lists, and several of those included likely had the named support for some time, now it's officially official-er.
The new additions to the HD-compatible list are just below.
Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A with S Pen
- Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
Phones
- Oppo Reno3 (CPH2043)
- Oppo Reno3 Pro (CPH2035, CPH2036, CPH2037)
- Samsung Galaxy A9
- Samsung Galaxy A10e
- Samsung Galaxy A30s
- Samsung Galaxy A50s
- Samsung Galaxy A51
- Samsung Galaxy A60
- Samsung Galaxy A70
- Samsung Galaxy A70s
- Samsung Galaxy A71
- Samsung Galaxy A80
- Samsung Galaxy M10s
- Samsung Galaxy M21
- Samsung Galaxy M30s
- Samsung Galaxy M31
- Samsung Galaxy M40
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
- Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
- Samsung Galaxy S20
- Samsung Galaxy S20+
- Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
- Samsung Galaxy XCover 4s
- Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
- Sony Xperia 1 II
- Sony Xperia 5
- Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact
- Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact
- Xiaomi Mi 10
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Chipsets
- MediaTek MT6768
- MediaTek MT6769
- MediaTek MT6779
- MediaTek MT6785
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- Samsung Exynos 980
HDR10-compatible devices have been updated to include those below:
HDR10
- Samsung Galaxy Fold
- Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
- Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
- Samsung Galaxy S20
- Samsung Galaxy S20+
- Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
- Sony Xperia 1 II
- TCL 10 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 10
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Note that Netflix has updated this list to include some upcoming devices, like the TCL 10 Pro and Xperia 1 II, that you can't snag just yet, as well as the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. However, some older devices on the list above, like the Note 10+, almost assuredly already had the stated support through Netflix. Historically, it can take the company a bit to update its site to include everything.
We've updated this article with ten new devices supporting HD streaming and two new HDR devices — they're all from Oppo, Sony, and Xiaomi. The entries are highlighted in bold.
- Source:
- Netflix
