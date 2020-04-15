Over forty recent phones and tablets have been officially added to Netflix's list of HD-compatible devices, with six new chipsets also making the cut, and 15 more devices picking up named HDR10 support. Although Netflix is usually a bit slow to update its compatibility lists, and several of those included likely had the named support for some time, now it's officially official-er.

The new additions to the HD-compatible list are just below.

Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0

Samsung Galaxy Tab A with S Pen

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Phones

Oppo Reno3 (CPH2043)

Oppo Reno3 Pro (CPH2035, CPH2036, CPH2037)

Samsung Galaxy A9

Samsung Galaxy A10e

Samsung Galaxy A30s

Samsung Galaxy A50s

Samsung Galaxy A51

Samsung Galaxy A60

Samsung Galaxy A70

Samsung Galaxy A70s

Samsung Galaxy A71

Samsung Galaxy A80

Samsung Galaxy M10s

Samsung Galaxy M21

Samsung Galaxy M30s

Samsung Galaxy M31

Samsung Galaxy M40

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy XCover 4s

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Sony Xperia 1 II

Sony Xperia 5

Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact

Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Chipsets MediaTek MT6768

MediaTek MT6769

MediaTek MT6779

MediaTek MT6785

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Samsung Exynos 980

HDR10-compatible devices have been updated to include those below:

HDR10 Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Sony Xperia 1 II

TCL 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Note that Netflix has updated this list to include some upcoming devices, like the TCL 10 Pro and Xperia 1 II, that you can't snag just yet, as well as the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. However, some older devices on the list above, like the Note 10+, almost assuredly already had the stated support through Netflix. Historically, it can take the company a bit to update its site to include everything.