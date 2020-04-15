OnePlus was one of the first manufacturers to release a phone outside of Asia with a 90Hz screen, starting with the OnePlus 7 Pro. The high refresh rate screen means animations are smoother, performance feels faster, and perhaps most importantly, games are more responsive. If you're looking for games that take full advantage of the advanced displays on the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, you've come to the right place.

The OnePlus 8 has a 90Hz screen, while the 8 Pro has a 120Hz display.

The OnePlus 8 ships with a 90Hz screen, while the 8 Pro steps it up to 120Hz, but most games need to be updated to run at higher than 60Hz. While it doesn't appear that OnePlus is certifying individual games for 90Hz+ support, like Asus and other manufacturers have done, most games designed for one high refresh rate phone should work just fine on other models.

We've compiled the below table of games advertised as working at 90Hz+, either by other phone manufacturers, or the game developers themselves. Most, if not all, of the below titles should work great on the OnePlus 8 series in full 90Hz+ glory.