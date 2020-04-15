While Stadia's free tier is finally available to everyone, Pro users (and those who have just signed up for the free two-month trial) still benefit from perks like 4K gaming and free games. There are also weekly deals on some titles, so the Pro tier is easily worth its $10 price. This week, you have the chance to grab Borderlands 3, which had been available at a discount before, and the two newest Tomb Raider titles for up to 67% off.

Borderlands 3 and its variations (Deluxe, Super Deluxe, and the Season Pass) are available 50% off again, making the regular game cost only $30 — we've seen that price back in February. The latest two Tomb Raider titles join the loot shooter: Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration goes for $10.50 (65% off) and Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition costs $19.80, which is 67% off the price non-Pro users have to pay.

This week's Stadia Pro deals New! Borderlands 3 for $30.00 USD (50% off)

New! Borderlands 3 Deluxe for $40.00 USD (50% off)

New! Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe $50.00 USD (50% off)

New! Borderlands 3 Season Pass for $39.99 USD (20% off)

New! Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration $10.50 USD (65% off)

New! Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition $19.80 USD (67% off)

Red Dead Redemption 2 for $47.99 USD (20% off)

Red Dead Redemption 2 Special Edition for $53.59 USD (33% off)

Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition for $59.99 USD (40% off)

Kine for $10.00 USD (50% off)

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition for $10.00 USD (50% off)

Last week's games are still on sale, too, as you can see in the list above. If you don't own these games on another platform already, these deals might make Stadia a worthwhile alternative to GeForce Now and Xcloud for some.