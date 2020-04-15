If you've read up on the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, then you know now's the time to start ordering these new phones. And it's especially important today because the company is bundling in a pair of OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earbuds for free plus, for 8 Pro buyers, a free Warp Charge 30 Wireless charging pad.

Once you load up the OnePlus 8 or OnePlus 8 Pro sales pages, scroll down and select the proper Launch Day Bundle to get your free accessories. The OnePlus 8 Pro is the only one of the two to support any wireless charging (Qi or its proprietary 30W method), so you get more free stuff for the extra cost there. But if you buy either phone, you'll get the Bullets Z ($50) for free anyhow. As these bundles are only available for "a limited time" only, though, quickness is of the essence here.

As a reminder, both phones come in two memory configs: 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 12/256GB. The OnePlus 8 comes in Interstellar Glow and Glacial Green colorways for $699 or $799 while the OnePlus 8 Pro can be dressed in Onyx Black, Ultramarine Blue, and Glacial Green for $899 or $999. You'll also get 12 months of zero-interest financing if you buy the 8 or 24 months for the 8 Pro. Deliveries begin April 29.

Our reviews for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are available for your edification.