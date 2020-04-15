It's Wednesday, and Wednesday means deals (some weeks, anyway). Today we've got half off the third generation Echo Dot, plus fine discounts on a big, honkin' JBL speaker, some earbuds, a power bank, and a two-pack of wireless chargers.

Echo Dot (3rd gen) — $24.99, $25 off (Woot)

The Echo Dot is the cheapest way into Amazon's Alexa family, and it packs surprisingly robust sound for its size, to boot. Although the price goes up and down routinely, it generally goes for an MSRP of $50 — and it's seldom cheaper than it is today, at just $25 on Woot.

JBL Xtreme 2 Bluetooth speaker — $199.99, $50 off (Woot)

High-end Bluetooth-only speakers are slowly but surely being replaced with Wi-Fi-equipped models, but they still have their place (are you gonna take your Google Home Max out in the back yard?). JBL's Xtreme 2 is a big, rugged son of a gun that can produce a whole lot of sound wherever you need it. It's usually $250 lately, but just for today, you can grab one on Woot for $199.99.

Aukey 30,000 mAh power bank — $40.79 with coupon, $19.20 off (Amazon)

A power bank is a good thing to have around the house; you don't want to end up without a phone in the event of a power outage. This beefy 30,000 mAh model from Aukey has two USB-A and two USB-C ports for all your charing needs, and as a neat bonus, includes a built-in flashlight. It retails for $60, but you can take $19 off on Amazon with coupon code 67TUE75I.

Anker PowerWave wireless charging pad 2-pack — $17.99 with coupon, $5 off (Amazon)

As an increasing number of our gadgets charge wirelessly (I've got three on my desk right now and another coming next week!), a single Qi pad might not be enough to service your whole home anymore. You can get a pair of Anker PowerWave pads that'll push up to 10 watts to compatible devices for 18 bucks with coupon code AKB253SD and never plug a phone in again.

Aukey B80 Bluetooth earbuds — $29.99 with coupon, $25 off (Amazon)

Aukey makes some solid earbuds. These here B80 buds, for example, feature aptX support, are IPX6 water resistant, and charge by USB-C — and with coupon code 7PQGFP3X, you can get 'em for $30 (that's half off) on Amazon.