



There are a lot of fun 3D objects like skeletons, cars, planets, and animals you can view in Google Search, which might be perfect to pass the time while you and your kids are stuck at home. The underlying technology enabling this is called Google Play Services for AR, formerly known as ARCore. It's an engine that powers most games and applications on Android that use augmented reality effects. However, since the framework has to be tuned for each device, Google has to periodically update Play Services to support new phones and tablets. Since the last time we covered the library, 42 more devices have been added to the roster.

Without further ado, here are all the new phones and tablets that can use AR applications and games:

Infinix Mobile Note 7

LG G Pad 5 10.1 FHD

LG V60 ThinQ 5G

Motorola moto g⁷ play

Motorola moto g⁸

Motorola moto g⁸ play

Motorola moto g⁸ plus

Motorola moto g⁸ power

Motorola moto g⁸ power lite

Motorola moto g stylus

Motorola one hyper

Motorola one macro

Nokia 6.2

Nokia 7.2

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 Pro

Oppo F15

Oppo Find X2

Oppo Find X2 Pro

Oppo K3

Oppo Reno3 Pro

Samsung Galaxy A51

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G

Samsung Galaxy A70s

Samsung Galaxy A71

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G

Samsung Galaxy M21

Samsung Galaxy M31

Samsung Galaxy Note10 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Sharp AQUOS sense3 basic

Sharp S7

Sony Xperia 1 Professional Edition

Vivo Nex 3

Vivo Nex 3 5G

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T

The main highlights are the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Motorola's Moto G8 devices, the LG V60, and the new OnePlus 8 series. It's a bit strange that Samsung's 5G phones from last year are just now being added, but better late than never.