Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. It would appear that today is a slower day for sales, but that doesn't mean I don't have a few worthwhile sales to share today. So if you're looking for a couple of quality games to pick up, both Sproggiwood and River Legends are enjoyable titles that offers hours of fun. Of course, if you're looking for a few live wallpapers to spruce up your device, then Knots Live Wallpaper is an easy choice, along with Lines Live Wallpaper and Bubbles Live Wallpaper. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 37 temporarily free and 27 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- Face Video Morph Animator HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Simple text widget - Text widget for android $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Luci 💤 - Intelligent Dream Journal & Lucid Guide $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Scanner Pro: PDF Doc Scan $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- SciFi Launcher Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Simple Quote Widget - Quote of the day widget $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Auto-rotate Control Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Child Radio Tuner Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Video Enhancer Pro - Display photos vividly. $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Defense Zone HD $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- CATHERINE THE VAMPIRE $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Five Words - A Word Matrix Puzzle Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Legend Summoners Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Maze tapper - maze for kids, labyrinth, puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- [VIP] DungeonMon : Idle Merge Monster $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- [VIP]Infinity Dungeon 2- Summoner Girl and Zombies $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Assassin Lord : Idle RPG (Magic) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Defender Heroes Premium: Castle Defense - Epic TD $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dot Heroes Ⅱ : Top Summoner $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dot Heroes III - Keep the Castle VIP Edition $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Flipzyx $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Man-Eating Plant VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Peppa Pig: Sports Day $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tower of Farming - idle RPG (Soul Event) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Retro O Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Blex UI - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Color lines - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cubemax 3D - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Glass Black - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Glass Neon - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- OS Round - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Plastimix - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Plax - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Rugo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Win Metal - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- WhatsArt - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Luxury Gold Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Currency Converter Easily Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- PDF Editor & Creator , Tool , Merge , Watermark $9.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- eXpimal - discrete math $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- English Word Formation $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Photo Editor And Filter Pro $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- ARC Launcher® Pro💎 2020 Themes,DIY,Wallpaper,FAST $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Blue Light Filter & Night Mode - Night Shift Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Change DNS Pro (No Root 3G/Wifi) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Drink Water Reminder Pro - Water Tracker $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- World Clock Pro - Timezones and City Infos $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Correlate - Health Diary and Life Journal $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Sproggiwood $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Construction Simulator 3 $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- My so-called future girlfriend [Visual Novel] $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Nobunaga's Shadow (Offline Ninja RPG) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- River Legends: A Fly Fishing Adventure $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- RPG Knight Bewitched $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Unhatched $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mental Hospital VI - Child of Evil (Horror story) $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Roguelite: Pixel RPG $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Her Story $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Hera Dark Icon Pack - Circle Shaped Dark Icons $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Gray Elegance : Xperia Theme $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Knots Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bubbles Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Flamingo KWGT $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lines Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
