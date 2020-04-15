The Nokia 8 Sirocco, which dates all the way back to 2018, is getting its Android 10 update. It's rolling out starting today, with a handful of folks in international markets getting it now, and a full rollout scheduled for April 20th, if nothing goes wrong.
The Nokia 8 Sirocco first landed with Android Oreo, though it picked up Android 9 Pie back in 2019. Although the company initially promised that the phone would get Android 10 by the end of Q1 2020, it appears to have been slightly delayed by a few weeks — understandable, given the pandemic.
Screenshot of the update changelog. Image via Nokia Community Forums.
This first wave of updates includes the following markets:
- Armenia
- Australia
- Austria
- Azerbaijan
- Bahrain
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Denmark
- Egypt
- Finland
- Georgia
- Germany
- Hong Kong
- Iceland
- India
- Iraq
- Iran
- Jordan
- Kazakhstan
- Kuwait
- Lebanon
- Luxembourg
- Macau
- Mongolia
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Norway
- Oman
- Qatar
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- United Arab Emirates
- Ukraine
Once it finishes rolling out, that means the Nokia 8 Sirocco will have gotten two major Android version updates, more than most devices get.
