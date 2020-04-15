The Nokia 8 Sirocco, which dates all the way back to 2018, is getting its Android 10 update. It's rolling out starting today, with a handful of folks in international markets getting it now, and a full rollout scheduled for April 20th, if nothing goes wrong.

The Nokia 8 Sirocco first landed with Android Oreo, though it picked up Android 9 Pie back in 2019. Although the company initially promised that the phone would get Android 10 by the end of Q1 2020, it appears to have been slightly delayed by a few weeks — understandable, given the pandemic.

Screenshot of the update changelog. Image via Nokia Community Forums

This first wave of updates includes the following markets:

  • Armenia
  • Australia
  • Austria
  • Azerbaijan
  • Bahrain
  • Belarus
  • Belgium
  • Denmark
  • Egypt
  • Finland
  • Georgia
  • Germany
  • Hong Kong
  • Iceland
  • India
  • Iraq
  • Iran
  • Jordan
  • Kazakhstan
  • Kuwait
  • Lebanon
  • Luxembourg
  • Macau
  • Mongolia
  • Netherlands
  • New Zealand
  • Norway
  • Oman
  • Qatar
  • Russia
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Ukraine

Once it finishes rolling out, that means the Nokia 8 Sirocco will have gotten two major Android version updates, more than most devices get.