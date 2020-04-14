4K TVs have almost completed their takeover to become the de facto standard resolution being sold, and you don't have to pay a king's ransom for them anymore. If you want to a more high-end experience though, right now is the time to bite — many's of Sony's premium 4K sets are on sale right now for up to $500 off.

Sony's X series of televisions boast its X1 Extreme Processor, promising extra controlled contrast and a wider range of brightness. They support Alexa and Google Home integration, as well as Bluetooth connectivity and the ability to stream smart home camera feeds directly to the set. We've compiled a list of the variants and their savings for you below.

Sony X900F:

Sony X950G:

Sony X800H:

In addition to Amazon and Best Buy, Buydig has the X950G for $2998 — saving you $500 as well — and a free Nest Hub is included. Other sizes for these same models are listed on sale, but their prices have remained the same for weeks. The models we've singled out are new sales that are priced significantly lower than normal. If you're interested in any of Sony's premium offerings, you can't do better than these for the time being.