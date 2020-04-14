OnePlus is gearing up to announce its upcoming 8 series devices in less than two hours and many of us are amped up to discover two of the most anticipated flagships of 2020. If you want to catch up the launch event live, we've got you covered right here.

The announcement is happening today, April 14, at 8 am PST. That translates to 11 am EST, 4 pm in London, 5 pm in most European countries, 8:30 pm in India, and well, the next day 1 am in Australia.

In the meantime, you can get ready and have a sneak peek at what we're expecting by checking out everything we know about the upcoming OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro and the latest leaked specs and colors. Also, be prepared for a sticker shock as the rumored prices are way higher than the company's previous phone generations. But at least the 8 Pro should finally have IP68 water resistance and super fast wireless charging, two of the most requested features on the brand's phones.