The biggest splash you'll see about power management on the OnePlus 8 Pro is that you'll be able to use its complementary Warp Charge 30 Wireless charger to pump a whopping 30 watts without the need for a cable. That said, you'll still be able to charge the 8 Pro wirelessly with pretty much any Qi charging pad and have the pad charge other phones via Qi, too.

Warp Charge 30 Wireless is a charging standard proprietary to OnePlus. Point blank, you'll need OnePlus's pad for OnePlus's technology. Our review has more details on what you can expect when you put your phone down. But that doesn't mean you need that specific pad to wirelessly charge in the first place: both the phone and the pad support 5W and 10W intake and outputs.

If you've blown a hole in your pocket getting the phone, but still want the convenience of a wireless charger, you won't have to spend too much more for the privilege. Even if you do have the money for the full-power combo, you have some luxury in being able to wirelessly charge with other pads should you want or need to.