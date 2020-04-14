The dbrand website has been infected! No, we're not talking about the currently-raging global pandemic. We're not talking about a computer virus that will hijack your bank account, either... but that one's not far off. dbrand's limited edition Teardown skins are back and as infectious as ever. There's no known cure: you can only hope your wallet will be strong enough to survive the onslaught.
That's right, back by popular demand, Teardown skins are now a permanent member of the dbrand family. They are available with the original Gloss finish, as well as a brand new "Ultramatte" finish designed to give Teardown the soft touch it's always deserved.
Be warned: Teardown skins are known to multiply. You might be buying a single one right now, but case studies suggest the average person ends up buying… *checks notes* ...as many as seven.
New additions to the Teardown collection
Thanks to the 135,000 votes that were cast in the Teardown Election, a swathe of new devices have been added to the original Teardown lineup. These include:
- K20 / K20 Pro / Mi 9T / Mi 9T Pro (These are the same device. You didn't hear that from us.)
- Pocophone F1
- OnePlus 7T Pro
- OnePlus 8
- OnePlus 8 Pro
- Samsung S10e
- Samsung S20
- Samsung S20 Plus
- Samsung S20 Ultra
- iPad Pro 12.9” (2020, Gen 4)
- iPad Pro 11” (2020, Gen 2)
- MacBook Pro 16” (Do you know how many MacBooks were killed for these skins?)
- MacBook Pro 15” (Sure, Zack enjoyed it.)
- MacBook Pro 13” (But still...)
- MacBook Air 13” (So many MacBooks.)
Regular Teardown updates
Even more flagship devices will be added to the Teardown list over time as Zack continues to rip apart electronics, for reasons both scientific and sadistic. Legacy devices will also join the Teardown collection on a regular basis (Zack is dissecting the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro as you're reading this). True to its name, every supported device has been torn down and scanned with what dbrand calls "the most advanced scanner in the world". In case there was any doubt that what you're seeing is 100% authentic phone guts.
Teardown skins are also well-known for their easter eggs, like Zack's classic quip that "Glass is glass and glass breaks" as seen on the S20 Ultra skin. Real-life Easter might already be over, but at least you can count on dbrand to provide some eggs.
Go get Teardown, right now
In review: The world wanted more Teardown skins, dbrand obliged them, and now more devices will be continually added until the global collapse of human society. You're welcome. Now put your wallet to good use and grab those seven Teardown skins.
