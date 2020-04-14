While most other manufacturers have integrated the Google Discover feed into their home screen launchers, OnePlus has largely pushed back against it. Instead, the left-most page was reserved for the 'OnePlus Shelf,' a customizable panel with quick shortcuts and various widgets. However, OnePlus is saying goodbye to the Shelf with the OP8 series.

The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro ship with the Google Discover feed as the left-most page on the launcher, completely replacing the old OnePlus Shelf. While you can still disable it from the home screen settings (as I always do with the Discover feed on my phones), the Shelf doesn't come back — you just get a blank screen.

Google Discover feed on the OnePlus 8

While this marks the first time all variants of a OnePlus phone will have the Discover feed, the option was already available on the T-Mobile variants of the OnePlus 6T, 7 Pro, and 7T Pro. The company remained tight-lipped about when the feed would be supported on its unlocked phones, but it seems we now have our answer.