The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro were announced today, and they sport some decidedly luxurious specs, like 5G and the latest Snapdragon 865 in both models and 30-watt wireless charging and IP68 water resistance in the Pro. That's all well and good, but you may be wondering how OnePlus managed to fit in all that tech and keep its trademark "flagship killer" pricing. The answer: it didn't. While competitive, the OnePlus 8 series has dropped all pretense of being a budget offering, starting at $699 for the lowest-spec non-Pro model.

OnePlus 8

The OnePlus 8 will be available unlocked in two handsome colorways: Glacial Green and Interstellar Glow. Glacial Green will only be available with eight gigs of RAM and 128 gigs of storage and costs $699, whereas Interstellar Glow comes with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage and runs $799. Both will be available from OnePlus.com and Amazon starting April 29.

You'll also be able to get the OnePlus 8 from Verizon and T-Mobile. Verizon's variant, the OnePlus 8 5G-UW, will support millimeter wave 5G (hence the higher price). The carrier will have it in Onyx Black and an exclusive Polar Silver color, available for order starting April 29. T-Mobile hasn't announced pricing or availability just yet, but it'll offer the OnePlus 8 in Interstellar Glow and Onyx Black. All carrier models have eight gigs of RAM and 128 of storage.

OnePlus 8 Pro

The 8 Pro's pricing and availability are a little more complicated. It comes in three colors: Glacial Green, Onyx Black, and Ultramarine Blue. The latter two will be available in both 8/128 and 12/256 specs, costing $899 and $999, respectively, whereas Ultramarine Blue color is reserved exclusively for higher-spec model. Amazon is carrying the Pro as well, but both the 8/128 Black and the 12/256 Green models will be exclusive to OnePlus.com. The OnePlus 8 Pro will be available April 29, same as the OnePlus 8. The OnePlus 8 Pro won't be sold by carriers at launch.