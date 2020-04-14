Nubia’s last flagship is barely a few months old, but that's not stopping the Chinese company from adding a new high-end handset to its gaming-focused Red Magic line. Keeping up with the growing trend of 5G-enabled phones, Nubia has announced the Red Magic 5G for its home market with standout features like an air-cooling system and a high-refresh-rate screen.

There is an unsaid rule in this industry: A handset cannot join the gaming-phone club unless it has a flashy design complete with some sort of RGB lighting. The Red Magic 5G does exactly that and takes it a notch higher with its multi-colored, multi-textured rear finish. Besides these hues, the device aims to draw your attention with two vents on its sides, which are used for maintaining the airflow using a miniature cooling fan, mimicking the sort of setup laptops have. Combined with liquid cooling, it helps keep the CPU temperature down and curbs heat generated from charging with a 55W brick.

For allowing smoother visuals when gaming, the Red Magic 5G’s 1080p AMOLED screen refreshes at 144Hz, which is perhaps the highest rate on any smartphone. It rocks a Snapdragon 865 along with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of on-board storage. The triple-camera system on the back includes a 64MP primary sensor, while the handset packs a 4500mAh battery along with an in-display fingerprint reader. It comes running the custom Red Magic OS, which is based on Android 10.

Specs Processor Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 OS Android 10-based Red Magic OS RAM 8/12/16GB LPDDR4x Storage 128/256GB UFS 3.0 Display 6.65-inch AMOLED, FHD+ (2,340 x 1,080), 144Hz, 240Hz touch sensing Battery 4500mAh, 55W charging Front camera 12MP, f/2.0 Rear cameras 64MP Sony IMX686, f/1.8, PDAF (main) + 8MP (ultra-wide) + 2MP (macro) Connectivity Dual-SIM, 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth Dimensions 168.56 x 78 x 9.75mm, 218g Ports USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack Colors Hacker Black, Mars Red, Cyber Neon, Transparent Edition Biometrics In-display fingerprint reader

Eyeing some attention before the Red Magic 5G’s international debut, Nubia is running a contest on its website with several interactive missions lined up, which can even earn you a Red Magic 5G. The handset is already on sale in China and is set to arrive in global markets sometime during the next month. It starts at ¥3,799 ($545) for the base 8GB+128GB model and goes all the way up to ¥4,999 ($715) for the top tier 16GB+256GB model. The highest-end configuration is only available in the red and blue gradient color, while you also get the option to pick from 12GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB configurations for ¥4,099 ($590) and ¥4,399 ($630), respectively.