The Your Phone app from Microsoft is a powerful productivity tool that bridges the gap between Windows and Android for cross-platform interaction. While the basic suite is open to most Android handsets, Microsoft tends to favor Samsung phones with newer features, and such was the case with RCS messaging and screen mirroring. Your Phone is now adding drag and drop for files, which, you guessed it, will again be available exclusively on a handful of Galaxy models.

The new file sharing option builds upon Your Phone’s copy and paste feature that recently came out for some of the latest Samsung flagships. While the latter was limited to text and images under 1MB, Microsoft's new addition lets you transfer any file type (folders not supported) of up to 512MB in size, and you can send up to 100 files at a time. Using the built-in screen mirroring feature, you can drag the files from a connected phone to your Windows machine, and vice versa. For it to work, both devices must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network, and the phone should have Link to Windows version 1.5 or higher.

Link to Windows is an OS-tied function that is available only on a few midrange Galaxy A series phones and Samsung flagships, including the more recent S20 and Z Flip (you can find the full list here). The drag-and-drop feature is currently under development and is rolling out only to Windows Insiders, while its general availability may take a while.