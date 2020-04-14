The new GitHub app for Android and iOS left beta last month, after a few weeks of beta testing. Alongside the announcement of a new pricing structure for teams, GitHub revealed the first minor update for its mobile app.

The update doesn't add any groundbreaking features, but it does address some of the most common complaints with v1.0. You can now view the individual commits in any pull request (instead of just the overall code changes), switch branches in a repository, and create issues.

From left to right: Tagging users, switching branches, and viewing commits in a pull request

The comment editor has also been improved, as quoting and replying to other comments is now easier. You can also now tag other users by typing the @ character, just like on the desktop site. The tablet interface on Android still doesn't mirror the iPad's app, though.

GitHub 1.1 is now rolling out on the Play Store, but if you don't want to wait, we also have it on APKMirror.