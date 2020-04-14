We're probably weeks away from the Pixel 4a's announcement, and it looks like Google and other retailers could be trying to clear some stock. Last year's Pixel 3a is currently $100 off, and just $300. That means you can pick up one of the best mid-range phones right now, and Android Police's 2019 phone of the year, for as little as $300.

We know that it's tough trying to plan for the future right now, but if you need a new phone today and don't want to pay for flagship quality or put up with something terrible, this is a really good choice.

The Pixel 3a might not have the highest-end processor or the biggest, brightest screen, but you do get some acceptable midrange specs with all the Pixel bells and whistles. That means one of the best smartphone cameras that money can buy, and all the Assistant-powered accouterments like entirely automated spam call filtering. It even has a headphone jack. For more details, check out our review.

Unlike the upcoming Pixel 4a, the 3a is available in two different sizes: an "XL" version with a 6" screen and a standard size with a 5.6" display. The smaller version is the only one that's on sale right now, and at $299 it's a steal compared to the larger $479 Pixel 3a XL. (The smaller 3a is also the size I recommend anyway — it's Goldilocks perfect.) It's available in three colors: White, Black, and an off-white purplish shade.

If you're in the market to buy, the discount is available through a few different retailers. Although Amazon shows it in stock and ready to ship, you have other options,including Best Buy and Google, if you're worried about a delay.