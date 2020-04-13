Google quickly cracked down on apps claiming to help diagnose or detect the COVID-19 coronavirus, except those verified to come from health agencies. Now the World Health Organization (WHO) has published an Android app for COVID-19, designed to offer basic safety guidance and provide up-to-date news.

The app is somewhat basic, but it acts as a decent centralized hub for all the information you might want to know about the coronavirus to stay safe — protection instructions, questions and answers, travel advice, news alerts, and so on. There's even a page that shows the latest available numbers for reported cases and deaths.

There's nothing here that you couldn't already find from other sources, but having one central app for news and information (instead of digging through conflicting news reports) could be useful to many. It's even open-source, so developers from around the world can contribute fixes and new features.

You can download the app from the Play Store below, and we also have it on APKMirror. While the code repository does mention an iOS version is in the works, it doesn't appear to be live on the Apple App Store yet.