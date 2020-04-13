Critics panned Motorola's flagship smartphone for last year as being an unremarkable iteration on a series that relied on a proprietary accessory system that had grown long in the tooth. It was, therefore, somewhat of a relief when intelligence suggested that the company would go in a different direction this year. Now, we're only days away from hearing everything about the Moto Edge+.
Motorola published a teaser video on Twitter today for an "E-vent" next Wednesday, April 22 at 9 a.m. PDT.
It’s arriving. Join us for the Motorola Flagship Launch E-vent, April 22nd, 11AM CDT. pic.twitter.com/FNqbOskRxg
— Motorola (@Moto) April 13, 2020
The 5-second clip includes a short fly-by shot of a curved-edge display. The company is almost certainly tipping its hand to launch the Moto Edge+ that we first heard about last month.
The display is said to have a diagonal of 6.7", 1080p+ resolution, and a 90Hz refresh rate. It's also tipped to carry a Snapdragon 865 SoC as well as a 5,000mAh+ battery, and come exclusively to Verizon in the U.S.
