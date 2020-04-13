For years, QuickPic was one of the first applications I would install on my phone, without even bothering to use the phone's default gallery app. It was small, fast, efficient, and free, but has sadly disappeared at the end of 2018. For a while, I've been trying to find a decent replacement, and some of the below apps are great candidates to become your next go-to gallery app.

Simple Gallery - Photo and Video Manager & Editor

Simple Gallery is definitely my favorite of the list. It's dead-easy to use, responsive, and comes with neat features, such as photo editing, access to hidden folders, and support for various file types including RAW, SVG, GIF, panoramic and more. There's also a built-in trash that lets you recover images you mistakenly removed. The app is fully ad-free, and the pro version gives you access to even more perks, such as protecting access to the app with a PIN or fingerprint, as well as the option to create secret folders. Sadly, the developer says the free version won't be supported in the future, but given the app costs about $1, it's definitely worth your money.

Camera Roll - Gallery

Camera Roll offers similar features to QuickPic with a straightforward interface. It's fast and offers some advanced features, such as editing EXIF data and creating virtual albums that combine multiple directories into one. In my usage, I found the app to be slightly less reliable than Simple Gallery when it comes to hidden folders, so I had to manually force it to check for them at launch, which made it noticeably slow to load. Besides that, it's definitely worth considering as an alternative to replace your stock gallery app.

Memoria Photo Gallery

Memoria is one of the nicest looking and most customizable photo galleries around. Not only does it look gorgeous and is easy to use, it comes with advanced features, including a temporary recycle bin, the ability to hide albums or put sensitive pictures in an encrypted vault. If sharing pictures on your TV is important to you, the app also supports Google Cast, allowing you to display them on a bigger screen. Sadly, the free app is ad-supported, and some features are exclusive to the Pro version, which costs $2.

Piktures: Gallery, Photos & Videos

Piktures is a simple yet powerful photo gallery. Like most of the other ones in this post, it lets you edit photos and play videos. It can also access your cloud photos and show them together in a single place for you, which is convenient if you back them up online. Some advanced features also include a GIF maker, as well as a secret space to hide your nudes sensitive photos. Lastly, the calendar and locations views are relatively unique, and a good way to look back at pictures taken on a particular day or somewhere specific.

F-Stop Gallery

F-Stop is probably the most complete one of the list. It includes the option to search through photos based on metadata, including ratings and the camera model, a map view, smart albums, and password protection. The layout is extensively customizable, and F-Stop offers a the ability to nest folders — i.e., to create subfolders, which is very convenient if you have lots of pictures on your phone. Sadly, most of these power functions are only available in the Pro version, which costs a whopping $5.