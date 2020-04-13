This story was originally published and last updated .
Getting over the novel coronavirus outbreak, health experts and officials say, will take an extensive contact tracing regime in order to determine who will be able to get back to normal life the fastest and who will need to stay vigilant. With this in mind, Apple and Google have announced a collaboration on universal mobile APIs to introduce a Bluetooth-based contact tracing system — first through official apps, then, at some point, right on the operating systems of smartphones and tablets.
Keeping records of people who have been in close proximity to others will allow health agencies to notify people quickly if it turns out that anyone they've spent time with has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Some governments have already launched contact tracing initiatives — Massachusetts has assigned 1,000 people to make phone calls while Rhode Island's governor has asked citizens to keep daily contact journals in anticipation of submitting those logs to a large-scale contact tracing system powered by Salesforce. However, researchers at Lincoln Laboratories and MIT suggest that federating and automating contact tracing via Bluetooth will make the process easier to track and produce accurate footprints of where the virus is with little lag time so that officials can take swift, narrowly-targeted action.
It's in that light with which Google and Apple have laid out their contact tracing development and distribution plans in a joint statement. Starting in May, public health agencies will be able to take advantage of the APIs in their own apps. Sometime in the next few months, Android and iOS will then be updated to incorporate the contact tracing APIs on the OS level.
Appless contact tracing will be opt-in, it's promised, with an emphasis on privacy, transparency, and consent. Draft blueprints for Bluetooth, cryptography, and API specifications are available from Apple right now. Most data processing will be device-based and will not be tied to user location — public health apps requesting that information are required to prompt for system permissions anyways. Ultimately, it will be up to the user to decide what information to submit, including whether they have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
There will always be concern about how broad-based initiatives can be exploited by malicious actors. Those worries are especially pertinent in a time where many people have lost financial security, are struggling with their personal and domestic lives, or are still vulnerable to the virus. Desperation will breed dastardly ingenuity — something the two tech behemoths will have to be vigilant for as the rest of us are right now.
More details on plans
In a press briefing, Apple and Google have shed more light as to how their contact tracing tool would work, how it would be deployed, and what roles public health organizations will play in the process.
The tool would use Bluetooth Low Energy on a constant basis to ping any Android or iOS phones within a 10-15 ft. radius that is also running the tool. Devices log down cryptographic ID keys which are generated every 15 minutes — this should help guard against people attempting to exploit the tool to track your location over an extended period.
If someone uses a public health agency's free app or a dedicated OS interface with the tool integrated to self-verify that they have a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, the user can then consent to share a log of keys recorded from the last 14 days to a server. Other devices will download the log — either hosted by Apple and/or Google or the public health agency running the app — and check if their ID keys match. If any of them do, the contact is notified about their potential recent proximity to the infected person. The contact's local public health agency may also communicate what they should do next.
The two companies insist that no one along the chain of communication will be able to discern any personally-identifiable information from any part of the process. Cryptographic ID keys are generated on-device, are the only things that are shared between devices and servers, and are the only data that can be manifest in the process. For the app-based phase of the rollout, Google and Apple will only share the APIs with government agencies, not private health organizations — the companies believe that public health crises should be managed by the government that a public delegates. Later on with the OS-level implementations, Android users will see it deployed through a Google Play services update. Apple is working on a way to provide the tool to iOS users who don't have a device currently supported by software updates.
Two elements will be vital to ensure that the tool is successful in breaking the chain of transmission: increasing availability and reliability in COVID-19 testing and potential users' trust. Part of building that trust rests in the opt-in nature of this program as well as the self-reporting of positive diagnoses — the companies are considering working with healthcare operators to incorporate lockstep test verification (i.e. scanning a QR code after taking a test), but their current stance is that the entire process should be voluntary.
Comments