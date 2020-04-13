Article Contents
Welcome to Monday, everyone. It would seem sales are still fluctuating up and down, and so I have more than a few quality titles to share with everyone today after a slow end to last week. Most notably, all of Headup's games are on sale today, with Bridge Constructor Portal being one of the more popular titles. So Far So Good's music creation game Incredibox is available today at a drastic discount, and Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition is back on sale this week for half off. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 42 temporarily free and 81 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
Free
Apps
- Analog Forest - Palette Forest - Film Filters $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
- DOTKey $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Text Analyzer Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Unit Converter (Pega Pro) - Premium $7.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Kosmos - Work Time Tracker, Job Timesheet $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Unit Converter Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- AC Calculator Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Compressor HP Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- QMAP: Qanon Drops, Alerts, WWG1WGA Wall and Memes! $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Face Video Morph Animator HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mathematical keyboard F $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Workout Timer for HIIT and Tabata trainings $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Defender Battle: Hero Kingdom Wars - Strategy Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Felinia's World $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Riddle Me 2019 - A Riddles game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Dot Heroes - VIP Edition $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Empire Warriors Premium: Tower Defense Games $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Lifeline: Halfway to Infinity $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Pegs - Solitaire - Solo Halma (Boardgame) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Ruby Square: logical puzzle game (700 levels) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- The Rich King VIP - Amazing Clicker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Cartoon Craft $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dead Rain : New zombie virus $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Fill Expert VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Grow Heroes VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mystery of Fortune 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Neo Monsters $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Rusty Memory VIP :Survival $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Shadow of Death: Dark Knight - Stickman Fighting $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Celestial Tree VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Frontier Wars: Defense Heroes - Tactical TD Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stickman Ghost: Ninja Warrior Action Offline Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tap Town - Soul Event $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Superhero Fruit 2 Premium: Robot Fighting $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Warriors' Market Mayhem VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Wonder Knights PV: Retro Shooter RPG $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Zombie Slaughter House $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Solitaire MegaPack $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Orgi - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Black Army Emerald - Icon Pack - Fresh dashboard $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Diamond - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Xperia Theme - Falling Flowers Red $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Sale
Apps
- MAVIC SEEKER - DJI Drones lost and found $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Audio Video Tools Pro $10.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Solar Walk 2: Planetarium and Spacecraft 3D Models $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Do Not Disturb - Call Blocker - Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- WiFi Analyzer Premium $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Baggage - Packing list PRO (without ADS) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Bluetooth Splitter Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- CALL RECORDER $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Day by Day Organizer PRO $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Animated Photo Widget + $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Crystal Guide Pocket Edition $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- LiquidPlayer Pro - music,equalizer,mp3,radio,3D $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Volume Profiles $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- World History $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Graphie $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Incognito Browser Pro - Browse Anonymously $4.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- LayerPaint HD $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn CSS - Pro $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn HTML - Pro $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mushroom Identification $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Skit Premium $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bird Mail Pro -Email App $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Europe map $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- National Anthems PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Wifi Auto PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- BFT - Bear Focus Timer $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- iLovecraft 2 Immersive Reading $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
- iPoe Collection Vol. 3 - Edgar Allan Poe $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
- SkySafari 6 Pro $39.99 -> $16.99; Sale ends in ?
- Strive Minutes - Meditation Timer with Intervals $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Gunhouse $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Bulb Boy $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Incredibox $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Gunslugs $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Kaiju Big Battel Fighto Fantasy $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Monster RPG 2 $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Monster RPG 3 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- ReturnState $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- VGBAnext - Universal Console Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- A Normal Lost Phone $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Alt-Frequencies $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Another Lost Phone: Laura's Story $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Draw Cartoons 2 PRO $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Kenshō $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Minesweeper Genius $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- ArkanoidX - Donate Version $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- SnakEscape $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Super8Pro (NE$/FC Emulator) $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bridge Constructor Medieval $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Bridge Constructor Portal $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cooking trip: Back on the road $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dead Age $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Destructive physics: demolitions simulation $8.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Gnomes Garden: Halloween $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Gnomes Garden: The Lost King $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- In Between $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lost Artifacts: Time Machine $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lovecraft's Untold Stories $9.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic $6.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Prison Run and Gun $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- race.a.bit $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Raid Manager $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Retro Winter Sports 1986 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Shiny The Firefly $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Shiny The Firefly THD $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Skilltree Saga $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Super Blackjack Battle 2 Turbo $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Inner World $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Inner World - The Last Wind Monk $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Toby: The Secret Mine $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Forgotten Books: The Enchanted Crown (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- Peekaboo Vehicles $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Peekaboo Zoo $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Unusual Wallpapers $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Dark Sensation -Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Iggy-Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Light Sensation Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Rounded - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Alexis Pie Icon Pack: Clean and Minimalistic $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- MATION - Icon Pack (SALE!!!) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
