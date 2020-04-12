If the 2020 smartphone lineup so far has you reconsidering Google's Pixel 4 or 4 XL, now might be the time to pick one up. Retailers everywhere, including Google, Amazon, and Best Buy, are having a massive sale on last year's Pixel, with prices starting as low as $500 for the smaller Pixel 4, and $600 for the bigger Pixel 4 XL.

Although we had a few bones to pick with the Pixel 4 back at launch, a bit of time, some updates, and a price drop can change minds. While things like battery life and limited storage can't really be fixed, Soli's Motion Sense gestures work a whole lot better now, and face unlock is more secure — though it doesn't work too well with face masks during the pandemic, and it's still too bad it's the only biometric option.

Still, for $300 off the launch price, it's tough to complain. You get a smooth 90Hz display, snappy Snapdragon 855, one of the finest cameras in the world of smartphones, and the Pixel software experience. That means all the Assistant-powered bells and whistles, including automatic call screening and real-time transcription.

The sale seems to be live just about everywhere, with the Google Store, Best Buy, B&H Photo, and Amazon all in on the action. Wherever you'd like to pick one up, you can enjoy getting $300 off. Fine print says this sale ends May 9th, which gives you some time to decide, if you're on the fence.